Alia Bhatt is also a fan of a good discount just like any other Indian. The actress proved the same with her latest new Year holiday post. She ringed in the New year in Thailand with her family members

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt also likes a good discount and her latest post is proof

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is still not over her New Year holiday. The actress took to her social media handle on Thursday to share some more pictures from her New Year holiday with her family. The actress ringed in the New Year in Thailand with her husband Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Raha and the rest of their family members.

Alia Bhatt- the discount lover

On Thursday, Alia took to her social media to share some happy moments from her holiday in Thailand that was focused on her time at the beach. The first picture sees Alia happily posing in eh sea in a navy blue swimsuit. The second picture sees her riding a jet skii.

The actress also shared the picture of the book she was reading during her holiday. Titled Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow, the book has been penned by Gabrielle Zevin. The novel follows the relationship between two friends who begin a successful video game company together. However, what's interesting is that it is a second-hand book which the actress seemingly got for a 50 percent discount as the sticker on the book suggests.

Alia also shared a picture of herself posing with her sister Shaheen Bhatt on the beach.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "If you didn’t post a beach photo, did you even go on vacation?"

Earlier Alia had shared pictures from their New Year trip which also featured Ranbir and their daughter Raha. Alia shared the pictures from their Thailand trip on Instagram and wrote, “2025: where love leads & the rest just follows...!! Happy New Year all.” The first picture shows Raha looking intently into the camera as she catches her dad Ranbir planting a kiss on mom Alia’s cheek. In another picture, Alia shows Raha the picturesque view of the sky. She also shared selfies with Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, and Ayan Mukerji.

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is busy filming her upcoming movie Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe and is scheduled for release on December 25. She also has a film with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal that is titled Love and War. The film reunites her with her Gangubai director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.