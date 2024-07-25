The Ambani family will continue celebrating Anant and Radhika's wedding in London. For the same, the family has booked a 7-star hotel for 2 months

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12 this year.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12 this year. The couple had an elaborate four-day festivities in the city where major celebrities were seen in attendance. It seems like the family will be continuing the celebration in London. According to a report in The Sun, Mukesh Ambani, the groom's father has bloc booked the seven-star Stoke Park hotel till September to host the festivities. According to the report, UK PM Boris Johnson and Prince Harry are also expected to attend the festivities in the UK.

Talking about Stoke Park, Ambani's Reliance Industries had acquired the lease for the iconic Stoke Park estate in 2021 for £57 million. After the acquisition, the 300-acre estate was closed for renovations. According to a report in The Financial Times, the terms of the lease state that Stoke Park must be used as a commercial property rather than a private residence. the hotels closure had irked the local council and community.

Finding a way around the dilemma, Mukesh Ambani booked the hotel for two months. Around 850 golf club members have been asked to avoid the club.

A source told The Sun, “The Ambanis don’t do things by halves and so thought nothing of booking the entire venue for two months. The cost is chicken feed to them. The bride and groom and family will attend different parties planned between now and September.”

“Security, which is tightened, has been told to expect Boris Johnson and Tony and Cherie Blair. Prince Harry is also said to be hoping to pop in,” the source added.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding took place on July 12 and was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, socialites Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, and several Indian politicians. After the wedding ceremony, the Ambani and Merchant families hosted a blessing ceremony on July 13 and a reception on July 14. The blessing ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The high-profile wedding ceremony saw the presence of international celebrities including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone among others.

After tying the knot in Mumbai, newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were warmly welcomed in Jamnagar, Gujarat, on Wednesday. The couple was greeted with great enthusiasm and hospitality by the locals as they arrived in the town.