25 years of Taal: Revisiting the magic of Subhash Ghai's film with a special screening

Aishwarya Rai in Taal

As Taal turns 25, the magic of its unforgettable music, stunning visuals, and iconic moments returns to the big screen, reminding fans why it remains one of Bollywood’s most beloved films. From the soulful melodies of "Ishq Bina" to the electrifying beats of "Ramta Jogi," Subhash Ghai’s Taal redefined musical cinema. With stellar performances by Aishwarya Rai, Anil Kapoor, and Akshaye Khanna, and an enchanting soundtrack by A.R. Rahman, Taal has become a cult classic that continues to mesmerize audiences across generations.

To mark this milestone an extraordinary interactive screening presented by Toyow is being held on 21st September. This event gives fans a rare opportunity to engage with the creative minds behind Taal, while immersing themselves in the film’s iconic moments and timeless music. This special interactive screening is set to bring together fans and filmmakers, rekindling the enchanting essence of Taal and celebrating a quarter-century of its musical brilliance.

Subhash Ghai, the visionary behind Taal, shared his excitement, "It would be a great opportunity for me as a filmmaker to meet and interact with my audience. I will be sharing some interesting stories, especially about the making of Taal, which is one of my favorite films too. With the re-release, I’m thrilled that audiences can experience Taal again on the big screen, relivling its magic, all over again."

Ramesh Taurani, Producer and Head of Tips, shared, "'Taal' was more than just a film; it was a cinematic journey that explored the depths of human emotion. As we celebrate its 25th anniversary, we're reminded of the brilliance of Subhash Ghai's direction and the exceptional performances that brought this story to life. Aishwarya Rai, Akshaye Khanna, and Anil Kapoor delivered unforgettable portrayals that continue to inspire filmmakers and captivate audiences. This screening is an opportunity to rediscover the nuances of a film that pushed the boundaries of Indian cinema and remains a timeless classic."



Kumar Taurani added, "Twenty-five years ago, we acquired the audio rights of the film 'Taal,' not knowing that it would become such a blockbuster hit of an album. Even after 25 years, the music of 'Taal' stays fresh and remains one of the most popular soundtracks ever. ‘Taal' was a musical masterpiece created by the brilliant trio of Subhash Ghai, A. R. Rahman, and Anand Bakshi."