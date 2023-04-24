'36 begins': Varun Dhawan celebrates birthday with wife Natasha Dalal, thanks fans for wishes, SEE!

Giving a glimpse into his birthday celebrations, on Monday, Varun treated his fans and followers with a string of delightful photos where he can be seen chilling with his wife and his crew

(Pics courtesy: Varun Dhawan/ Instagram)

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is celebrating his 36th birthday today. One of the coolest heartthrobs of B-town who made a smashing debut with Karan Johar's 2012 blockbuster film, 'Student Of The Year', Varun took to his official Instagram handle to thank his fans and social media followers for showering their love on him on his special day.

Giving a glimpse into his birthday celebrations, on Monday, Varun treated his fans and followers with a string of delightful photos where he can be seen chilling with his wife and his crew.

In the first photo, the birthday boy can be seen candidly posing with his birthday cake while his loving wife, Natasha Dalal who is seen standing next to him can be seen looking cutely at her husband.

In the second photo shared by Varun, the adorable couple can be seen enjoying the swing at a beach. In a video from his birthday special post, the 'Badlapur' star can be seen packing a powerful punch at a game zone.

In one of the several photos, the 'Bhediya' star who happens to be a die-hard fan of Thai boxing called 'Muay Thai', can be seen posing outside a boxing ring with a Thai trainer.

In the last photo, Varun can be seen posing with his wife and his crew. In the photo, the actor can be seen rocking an all-white ensemble. He looks dapper as he tops his all-white outfit with a beige cowboy hat.

Varun who is celebrating his birthday probably in Thailand captioned his post which read, "Bday with the best crew. Thank u for all the wishes. 36 begins".

"Happy birthday Varun", wrote Bollywood diva, Malaika Arora with two smiley emojis as she wished VD a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday bro. Keep punching", wrote Dino Morea as he took to Varun's comment section to wish him.

"Happiest birthday @varundvn!!! Have your best year!!!!", wished the 'Lunchbox' star, Nimrat Kaur.

"Happy birthday V!!!!", reacted actor Elli AvrRam with a red heart emoji.

"happy birthday brotha," wished the 'Ek Deewana Tha' star with a cake and red heart emoji.

Varun Dhawan who gave two superhits last year, 'Bhediya' with Kriti Sanon and 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' with Kiara Advani will soon be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor for the first time in 'Bawaal'.

The actor is also gearing up for his OTT debut with the Indian version of 'Citadel' where he will be seen alongside South superstar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The most-awaited Amazon Prime series will be helmed by popular director-duo Raj and DK.