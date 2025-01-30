Aamir Khan was at the screening of Ilu Ilu 1998 which takes its title from the iconic '90s catchphrase that still evokes a rush of sweet memories. This film is set to release on January 31

Pritam Shikhare, Aamir Khan, Elli AvrRam Pic/Yogen Shah

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was recently photographed attending a screening of the Marathi film Ilu Ilu 1998 with his son-in-law Nupur Shikhare and his mother Pritam Shikhare. It might be noted here that Mr Perfectionist's son-in-law comes from a Maharashtrian family. Also present for the same was the film’s lead actor Elli AvrRam, who marked her Marathi debut.

Aamir's daughter, Ira Khan tied the knot with Nupur in a registered marriage on 3rd January 2024, in Mumbai's Taj Lands End. The couple got engaged back in September 2022. Nupur had popped the big question during a cycling race.

Elli AvrRam shares insights on her role in Ilu Ilu 1998

In the film, Elli AvrRam essays the role of a Goan catholic English teacher. The actress, who is known for her effervescent charm and magnetic screen presence, is taking a nostalgic leap into the colorful chaos of 1998 in this quirky, heartwarming drama. The film is directed by Ajinkya Bapu Phalke and promises to be a delightful cocktail of romance, comedy, and heartfelt nostalgia. The movie takes its title from the iconic '90s catchphrase that still evokes a rush of sweet memories. This film is set to release on January 31.

Talking about the film, Elli told IANS, “When I first read the script for ‘Ilu Ilu 1998’, I was immediately drawn to the depth and charm of Ms. Pinto’s character. I’m playing a Goan catholic English teacher. She is a woman full of warmth, strength, and subtle complexities, and I saw it as an exciting challenge to bring her to life. Making my debut in Marathi cinema felt like a natural progression for me as an artist, and I was eager to explore this vibrant industry.”

Aamir Khan’s work front

Moving on, Aamir is presently working on his next, Sitaare Zameen Par. If the reports are to be believed, he shot for the drama in Vadodara, Gujarat. Apart from Aamir, the movie will also see Genelia Deshmukh in a key role. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, the film is the sequel to the 2007 blockbuster, Taare Zameen Par. He is also producing the period drama Lahore 1947 which stars Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta.