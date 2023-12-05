Aamir Khan was trapped in a nerve-wracking situation this past 24 hours. Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, faced a dangerous flooding situation during the heavy rains that poured down the city with all its might

Aamir Khan rescued

Listen to this article Aamir Khan rescued from Chennai floods, pics go viral of the actor in rescue boat with Vishnu Vishal x 00:00

Bollywood can breathe a sigh of relief! Aamir Khan who was trapped in a nerve-wracking situation the past 24 hours. Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, faced a dangerous flooding situation during the heavy rains that poured down the city with all its might.

During the monsoon season, which is usually from October to December, southern states are subjected to heavy rainfall. The torrential rain caused by Tropical Cyclone Michaung on December 4 proved to be a living nightmare for Aamir Khan, as he unfortunately got stranded in Chennai. The star was reportedly left without water, electricity, or a weak phone signal.

ADVERTISEMENT

After a nightmare for 24 hours, Aamir Khan was rescued from a flooded location in Chennai after being hit by the floods. Pictures of the actor seated in a rescue boat alongside Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal and others affected by the flood surfaced online. The actors were seen putting on a brave smile. The pictures are going viral!

The pictures were also shared by Vishnu Sihal on X (formerly known as Twitter). The actor said, "Thanks to the fire and rescue department for helping people like us who are stranded. Rescue operations have started in Karapakkam. Saw 3 boats functioning already. Great work by TN govt in such testing times. Thanks to all the administrative people who are working relentlessly.”

Thanks to the fire and rescue department in helping people like us who are stranded



Rescue operations have started in karapakkam..

Saw 3 boats functioning already



Great work by TN govt in such testing times



Thanks to all the administrative people who are working relentlessly https://t.co/QdoW7zaBuI pic.twitter.com/qyzX73kHmc — VISHNU VISHAL - VV (@TheVishnuVishal) December 5, 2023

Water is entering my house and the level is rising badly in karapakkam

I have called for help

No electricity no wifi

No phone signal

Nothing

Only on terrace at a particular point i get some signal

Lets hope i and so many here get some helpâ¤ï¸

I can feel for people all over chennai… pic.twitter.com/pSHcK2pFNf — VISHNU VISHAL - VV (@TheVishnuVishal) December 5, 2023

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, actor Vishnu Vishal, badminton player Jwala Gutta and others were rescued by the fire and rescue services from Karapakkam in Chennai. #ChennaiRains #ChennaiFloods #CycloneMichaung pic.twitter.com/9tTNkQ2b1k — Shilpa (@Shilpa1308) December 5, 2023

The Bollywood actor was rescued by fire and rescue officials after a dreadful 24 hours of being stranded in the Karpakam area. Apparently, Aamir Khan is staying with Kolywood actor Visgny Kaushal at his residence.