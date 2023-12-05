Aamir Khan rescued from Chennai floods, pics go viral of the actor in rescue boat with Vishnu Vishal

Aamir Khan was trapped in a nerve-wracking situation this past 24 hours. Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, faced a dangerous flooding situation during the heavy rains that poured down the city with all its might
Aamir Khan rescued
Bollywood can breathe a sigh of relief! Aamir Khan who was trapped in a nerve-wracking situation the past 24 hours. Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, faced a dangerous flooding situation during the heavy rains that poured down the city with all its might.
During the monsoon season, which is usually from October to December, southern states are subjected to heavy rainfall. The torrential rain caused by Tropical Cyclone Michaung on December 4 proved to be a living nightmare for Aamir Khan, as he unfortunately got stranded in Chennai. The star was reportedly left without water, electricity, or a weak phone signal.
After a nightmare for 24 hours, Aamir Khan was rescued from a flooded location in Chennai after being hit by the floods. Pictures of the actor seated in a rescue boat alongside Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal and others affected by the flood surfaced online. The actors were seen putting on a brave smile. The pictures are going viral!
The pictures were also shared by Vishnu Sihal on X (formerly known as Twitter). The actor said, "Thanks to the fire and rescue department for helping people like us who are stranded. Rescue operations have started in Karapakkam. Saw 3 boats functioning already. Great work by TN govt in such testing times. Thanks to all the administrative people who are working relentlessly.”
Thanks to the fire and rescue department in helping people like us who are stranded— VISHNU VISHAL - VV (@TheVishnuVishal) December 5, 2023
Rescue operations have started in karapakkam..
Saw 3 boats functioning already
Great work by TN govt in such testing times
Thanks to all the administrative people who are working relentlessly https://t.co/QdoW7zaBuI pic.twitter.com/qyzX73kHmc
Water is entering my house and the level is rising badly in karapakkam— VISHNU VISHAL - VV (@TheVishnuVishal) December 5, 2023
I have called for help
No electricity no wifi
No phone signal
Nothing
Only on terrace at a particular point i get some signal
Lets hope i and so many here get some helpâ¤ï¸
I can feel for people all over chennai… pic.twitter.com/pSHcK2pFNf
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, actor Vishnu Vishal, badminton player Jwala Gutta and others were rescued by the fire and rescue services from Karapakkam in Chennai. #ChennaiRains #ChennaiFloods #CycloneMichaung pic.twitter.com/9tTNkQ2b1k— Shilpa (@Shilpa1308) December 5, 2023
The Bollywood actor was rescued by fire and rescue officials after a dreadful 24 hours of being stranded in the Karpakam area. Apparently, Aamir Khan is staying with Kolywood actor Visgny Kaushal at his residence.