Aamir Khan rescued from Chennai floods, pics go viral of the actor in rescue boat with Vishnu Vishal

Updated on: 05 December,2023 05:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Aamir Khan was trapped in a nerve-wracking situation this past 24 hours. Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, faced a dangerous flooding situation during the heavy rains that poured down the city with all its might

Aamir Khan rescued

Bollywood can breathe a sigh of relief! Aamir Khan who was trapped in a nerve-wracking situation the past 24 hours. Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, faced a dangerous flooding situation during the heavy rains that poured down the city with all its might.


During the monsoon season, which is usually from October to December, southern states are subjected to heavy rainfall. The torrential rain caused by Tropical Cyclone Michaung on December 4 proved to be a living nightmare for Aamir Khan, as he unfortunately got stranded in Chennai. The star was reportedly left without water, electricity, or a weak phone signal.


After a nightmare for 24 hours, Aamir Khan was rescued from a flooded location in Chennai after being hit by the floods. Pictures of the actor seated in a rescue boat alongside Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal and others affected by the flood surfaced online. The actors were seen putting on a brave smile. The pictures are going viral!


The pictures were also shared by Vishnu Sihal on X (formerly known as Twitter). The actor said, "Thanks to the fire and rescue department for helping people like us who are stranded. Rescue operations have started in Karapakkam. Saw 3 boats functioning already. Great work by TN govt in such testing times. Thanks to all the administrative people who are working relentlessly.”

The Bollywood actor was rescued by fire and rescue officials after a dreadful 24 hours of being stranded in the Karpakam area. Apparently, Aamir Khan is staying with Kolywood actor Visgny Kaushal at his residence. 

 

 

 

 

 

