Superboys of Malegaon actor Adarsh Gourav trains attention to Ridley Scott’s Alien: Earth that director Noah Hawley has “created while honouring the franchise’s legacy”

Adarsh Gourav

Listen to this article Adarsh Gourav goes from Malegaon to the multiverse x 00:00

With the Toronto International Film Festival première of Superboys of Malegaon behind him, Adarsh Gourav is turning his attention to the series, Alien: Earth, his third international production after The White Tiger (2021) and Extrapolations (2023).

ADVERTISEMENT

An extension of the decades-old science horror fiction franchise, Alien, this Ridley Scott production will see Noah Hawley take on directorial duties for a show that will air on FX in the United States and on Disney+ in the United Kingdom in the first half of 2025.

Gourav reveals that the new series will blend elements from Scott’s 1979 original film, and its 1986 follow-up, Aliens, but will have a fresh narrative set 30 years before the former. “The plot focuses on the infamous Weyland-Yutani Corporation, and their desire to create advanced android life forms. It will provide audiences with insights about the corporation’s dark ambitions, and the early days of technological experimentation that define the Alien universe,” he says.

His resume may boast of many notable collaborations, but a Ridley Scott-production, Gourav agrees, carries a certain heft. “I’m over the moon to be part of the universe. Growing up, Scott’s films had a huge influence on me. Being part of this iconic franchise is surreal. It has been an incredible experience, not only owing to the sheer scale of the production, but also due to the talented [cast] I got to work with. Noah Hawley has crafted a brilliant narrative that honours the legacy of the original films while expanding it in exciting new ways. Filming in Thailand gave the project an authenticity that fans will love.”