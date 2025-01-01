In a video montage shared on Instagram, the couple can be seen standing at a school started by Aditi Rao Hydari’s grandmother where Siddharth went down on one knee

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Aditi Rao Hydari shares a glimpse of Siddharth proposing to her at a school started by her grandmother x 00:00

Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, who had multiple wedding ceremonies in 2024, wrapped up the year by offering a glimpse of their intimate marriage proposal. In a video montage shared on Instagram, the couple can be seen standing at a school started by Aditi’s grandmother where Siddharth went down on one knee. They wrote in the caption, Thank you 2024. Welcome, 2025-be kind. Happy New Year!”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

How Siddharth proposed to Aditi Rao Hydari

In an interview with Vogue India, Aditi revealed that for over a year, Siddharth would often go down on his knees and fiddle with his shoelaces. She explained, “I was closest to my nani, who passed away a few years ago. She started a school in Hyderabad. One day, Siddharth asked me if he could see it, knowing full well how close I had been to her.”

She added, “He got down on his knee and I asked him, ‘Now what have you lost? Whose shoelaces are open?’ He kept saying, ‘Addu, listen to me’. And then he proposed. He said he wanted to bring me to my favourite childhood place, one with my grandmother’s blessings.”

During an event, Siddharth was asked how long did it take for Aditi to say “Yes”, to which he replied, "These questions about how much time it took shouldn't be asked. The end result must be either yes or no. I'll see whether the result is pass or fail. I've never seen how many marks I scored. I was tensed whether it would be a yes or a no, and my name was in the pass list."

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth’s multiple wedding ceremonies

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on September 16 in Wanaparthy, Telangana. The couple celebrated their union with a civil ceremony which was attended by Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, as well as a royal ceremony in Rajasthan. They exchanged wedding vows again at Alila Fort Bishangarh.

Aditi and Siddharth’s work front

It was in 2021, that Aditi and Siddharth reportedly started dating during the filming of their film “Maha Samudram.” She was previously married to Satyadeep Misra.

Aditi was last seen on screen in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar”. She will next be seen in “Gandhi Talks” and “Lioness.”

Meanwhile, Siddharth, who was last seen in Kamal Haasan-starrer “Indian 2”, will next be seen in “Miss You”, “Test” and “Indian 3” and a film, which is tentatively titled “Siddharth 40”.