Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna Pic/Instagram

Former actress and celebrated author Twinkle Khanna, who celebrates her birthday on December 29, received an adorable yet hilarious wish from her husband and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. Interestingly, Twinkle shares her birthday with her father and late actor Rajesh Khanna. Akshay took to Instagram and posted a meme-style video on his wife’s special day.

Akshay Kumar’s hilarious birthday wish for Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar posted a video with the text “What everyone thinks my wife is life Vs what she’s really like”. It shows Twinkle reading a book in the golden hour surrounded by serenity and later dancing like nobody’s watching with the song ‘O Tina O Tina’ by Johal Premi. For those unversed, Twinkle’s real name is Tina. Akshay wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday, Tina. You’re not just a sport; you’re the whole game. I’ve learned so much from you—how to laugh until my stomach hurts (and you’re almost always the reason for it), how to sing my heart out when a favorite song plays on the radio, and how to dance just because I feel like. Tere varga sach mein hor koi na.”

Akshay and Twinkle have been married for 24 years. They have a son Aarav, and daughter Nitara. Twinkle is the late superstar Rajesh Khanna and veteran actor Dimple Kapadia's elder daughter.

Twinkle quit acting in 2001 after starring in a string of films. She ventured into writing in 2015, releasing her first book 'Mrs Funnybones'. She wrote another book comprising an anthology of stories titled 'The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad' in 2017 and followed it with another book titled 'Pyjamas Are Forgiving', which came out the following year.

Akshay Kumar’s acting front

Akshay Kumar has the fifth installment of his hit comedy franchise 'Housefull' in the pipeline. Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 will be released in theatres on June 6, 2025. The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Housefull 5 marks the first-ever franchise film in Indian Cinema to have five installments. The cast also includes Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangda Singh, Nana Patekar, Chunky Panday, Dino Morea, and Johnny Lever.

Besides that, he has 'Welcome to the Jungle' and ‘Skyforce’. Akshay will also make his Telugu debut with Vishnu Manchu-starrer ‘Kannappa'. He will be seen sharing screen space with Prabhas, and Mohanlal.