Amid death threat, Salman Khan purchases bulletproof SUV car

Superstar Salman Khan has been receiving death threats recently. In view of this, the Mumbai Police have provided him with increased security measures. In response to these threats, Salman Khan has taken further steps to ensure his safety by purchasing a top-of-the-line bulletproof SUV.

The dashing ‘Dabangg’ actor has made a unique addition to his car collection with the purchase of a Nissan Patrol SUV, which had to be imported since it's not yet available in India. Despite this model of SUV not being officially launched in the country, Salman opted to acquire it for his own security needs.

Renowned for its exclusivity and opulence, this high-end car is one of the most sought-after SUVs in South Asia and also happens to be one of the most expensive models. Its standout feature is its superior ability to enhance personal safety and security.

Bollywood's Bhaijaan received an email from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar several months after receiving a death threat letter. The Mumbai Police have taken action by registering an FIR against them, and security measures have been increased due to the threatening nature of the email.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is currently in Bhantida Jail and in the month of December, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann declared that gangster Goldy Brar had been apprehended by the authorities in the United States.

Recently, Salman Khan was asked about the threat email at an event. "Salman sir aap poore India ke bhaijaan hai, apko yeh jab dhamkiyaan milti hai, use kaise dekhte hai aap?" (Salman sir you are the Bhaijaan of whole India, when you get these threats, how do you see it?)" he was asked.

In response, the actor smartly evaded the question by saying, "Poore India ke bhaijaan nahi hai, kisi ki jaan bhi hai. Bohot saaro ki jaan bhi hai. Bhaijaan unke liye hai jo ki bhai hai aur unke liye hai jise hum behen banana chahte hai."

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ helmed by Farhad Samji. The actor will be seen in the film alongside Pooja Hedga, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Palak Tiwari, Jagapathi Babu, and others.

The movie is all set to hit theatres on April 21, 2023.