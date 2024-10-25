On the latest episode of Mid-day’s Sit With Hitlist, Ananya Panday gets candid about dressing up like Kareena Kapoor Khan, having pictures of her favourite stars in the vanity van, and more

Ananya Panday speaks about her Bollywood icons

Listen to this article Ananya Panday has pictures of these Bollywood superstars on her vanity van mirror x 00:00

It was Ananya Panday’s dream to be a Bollywood actress. She recalls growing up watching Hindi movies and being obsessed with the world of glitz and glamour. On the latest episode of Mid-day’s Sit With Hitlist, Ananya gets candid about dressing up like Kareena Kapoor Khan, having pictures of her favourite stars in the vanity van, and more.

Ananya Panday would dress up like Kareena Kapoor Khan

Ananya Panday reveals, “I would dress up like Kareena and I would know the hook steps of every single song, I would perform at every birthday party. Like no one had to ask me. Usually, the parents are like bacha nacho and all, I was ready before my parents asked me to. I think it came from the fact that my dad had this video camera at that time I could see myself. Since a young age only I have always wanted to be an actress and be in front of the camera. That was all I knew.”

Although Ananya has made it to the A-listers, she is still in awe of her seniors. “I have a picture of Lolo (Karisma Kapoor) in my vanity van stuck on the mirror. It is a picture of her and Salman (Khan) and ‘Main Apni Favourite Hoon’ (Kareena’s dialogue from Jab We Met) on my vanity,” she adds.

Ananya Panday is the biggest Alia Bhatt fan

Ananya Panday took over the ‘Student of the Year’ franchise during its second installment. The first one marked Alia Bhatt’s acting debut. “Everyone is like, ‘Which college did you go to?’ and I am like, ‘I went to St. Teresa's in Student of the Year 2’. I am the biggest Alia Bhatt fan. To be in the same school as her is a big thing for me.”

Heaping praise on Alia, Ananya adds, “She is just like an overachiever. She started out younger than me. We were at some screening of ‘Student of the Year’ and I was 14 or 13 at that time and there were no seats in the theatre, so I was sitting on the floor, and I remember she came on screen as Shanaya and I was like I want to be her.”

Ananya Panday asserts that Alia Bhatt is very relatable. “She owns her mistakes, you know she is amazing off-screen, she is candid, she is cool, she is not afraid to admit that she is wrong or she has made mistakes, but she has always grown and really shut people up with her work,” she concludes.