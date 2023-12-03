Animal Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga has proved to be a monster at the BO with no intention of going slow. The film has crossed 200 crore worldwide

Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga on the sets of Animal

Animal Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer crosses Rs 100 crores in two days

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer collected over Rs 60 crore in India on day 2 across languages Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, it is an A-rated film The film crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide on opening day itself

The craze for actors Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol's action thriller film 'Animal' directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga doesn't appear to be going away anytime soon. The film that crossed Rs 100 crore on opening day at the worldwide box office has entered the prestigious club at the domestic box office as well after day 2.

After a massive opening, 'Animal' minted Rs 58.37 crore in Hindi language on its second day which took the film's total Hindi language collection to Rs 113.12 crore Nett in India. In all languages (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam) the film has minted Rs 131.07 crore Nett in India.

Taking to Instagram, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post which he captioned, "'ANIMAL' IS A BOXOFFICE MONSTER...#Animal goes WILD on Day 2 [Sat]... Metros, non-metros, mass pockets - the response is OUTSTANDING, takes the 2-day total to over Rs 100 cr... Day 3 [Sun] biz will place it amongst the biggest *opening weekend* scorers of all time... Fri 54.75 cr, Sat 58.37 cr. Total: Rs 113.12 cr. #Hindi version. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice. #Animal [South Indian languages] Fri 9.05 cr, Sat 8.90 cr. Total: Rs 17.95 cr. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice ALL LANGUAGES TOTAL: Rs 131.07 cr Nett BOC."

'Animal' emerged to be Ranbir's career biggest opener.

On the other hand, 'Animal' faced a clash with Vicky Kaushal's biographical drama 'Sam Bahadur'. Despite the strength of 'Animal' at the box office, 'Sam Bahadur' has been able to see a jump in performance. After collecting Rs 6.25 crore on day 1, the film collected Rs 9 crore on day 2. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the real life story of Sam Manekshaw also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

'Animal' helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Shakti Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. It showcases a story about a father-son relationship, played by Anil and Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir's character is protective and obsessive about his father's love and is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father. The 3 hour-21-minute-long film was released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

(with inputs from ANI)