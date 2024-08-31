Anushka Ranjan ventures into film production, set to produce her first film

Anushka Ranjan

Listen to this article Telling stories that matter x 00:00

Anushka Ranjan is marking a year of firsts as she prepares to produce her debut feature film. Drawing from her family’s legacy in the entertainment industry, Anushka, daughter of producers Anu and Shashi Ranjan—founders of the Indian Television Awards—has been immersed in the world of cinema and television since childhood. Now, she is ready to carve her own path as a producer. While details of the project remain under wraps, pre-production is already in full swing, with filming scheduled to begin early next year. Anushka is currently seeking a director to bring the human interest story to life. A source from the production has revealed, “The logistics and details of the film will be announced later this year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing her excitement about this new venture and long-time dream, Anushka says, “Growing up in a family that lives and breathes cinema has inspired me to tell stories that matter. This project is very close to my heart.” Although she has not yet decided whether her actor-husband Aditya Seal and she will appear in the film, Anushka is “focused on assembling a talented team that shares my vision and passion for storytelling.” In addition to producing her first film, Anushka will soon be seen playing her first negative role in the upcoming series Mixture, alongside Ahana Kumra.