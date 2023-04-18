Athiya Shetty wishes cricketer hubby KL Rahul a Happy Birthday, calls him her 'biggest blessing'

Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty took to her Instagram feed on Tuesday to wish her cricketer-husband KL Rahul. In the pictures, Athiya can be seen with her arms wrapped around her hubby as the caption read, "happiest birthday to my biggest blessing"

Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty took to her Instagram feed on Tuesday to wish her cricketer-husband KL Rahul. In the pictures, Athiya can be seen with her arms wrapped around her hubby as the caption read, "happiest birthday to my biggest blessing".

Actor Suniel Shetty also extended a heartfelt birthday wish to his son-in-law. Taking to Instagram, Suniel shared the picture which he captioned, "Blessed to have you in our lives ...Happy birthday baba @klrahul @athiyashetty." The actor shared an unseen picture from Athiya and KL Rahul's wedding ceremony. In the picture, the actor could be seen applying tilak on the cricketer.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty tied the knot at Shettys’ Khandala farmhouse on January 23, beginning a new chapter of their love story. Little is known about their romance as the couple had kept it largely away from the public glare. Among the select group of friends who attended the wedding were Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor, and Anushka Ranjan with husband Aditya Seal. Cricketers Varun Aaron and Ishant Sharma, with wife Pratima Singh, also attended.

It turns out Suniel Shetty too was initially unaware of his daughter’s blossoming friendship with the cricketer. On an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the senior actor revealed how he first met Rahul at an airport in 2019. Recounting the chance meeting, the senior actor shared, “I had the pleasure of meeting Rahul first at an airport. I was thrilled to learn that he was from Mangalore, my hometown. I was a big fan of him, and was happy to see that he was doing well. When I came home and shared the news with Athiya and Mana, they didn’t say much; they just exchanged looks with each other. Later, Mana came to me and said that Athiya and Rahul [were on] talking terms.”