'Bigg Boss 16': Housemates can reclaim lost Rs 25 lakh from prize money

Updated on: 29 November,2022 06:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

With this task spanning across days, the voice of Bigg Boss announces the new entry of the 'Golden Guys', Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujar, in the show.

In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', housemates are going to test their luck and see if they can win back the Rs 25 lakh of the prize money they had lost earlier during a task. The total prize money is Rs 50 lakh.


With this task spanning across days, the voice of Bigg Boss announces the new entry of the 'Golden Guys', Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujar, in the show.



For this task, the activity area is designed as a safe that has a mountain of gold coins worth Rs 25 lakh and the contestants must uncover a seven-digit passcode to crack it open. These seven digits are hidden in the items made of gold in the house.


At regular intervals, Bigg Boss will share instructions on how to get to the digits. Once the contestants succeed in unlocking the passcode after evading the threat of the Golden Guys and getting to the safe, they will earn the lost prize money. It will be fun to watch the contestants hunt for gold.

Fights over food are a constant, but how far can one go to claim what's theirs? When Soundarya Sharma is cooking in the kitchen, Archana Gautam is annoyed at the prospect of eating rotis made from the previous night's dough.

She got Nimrit to instruct Abdu Rozik to get four rotis made from fresh dough from the plates of Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, Abdu and MC Stan. Picking rotis out from the plates of the housemates while they were eating did not go down well with Shiv, who slammed Archana for being petty.

Shiv even suggested that Archana should learn to be human while playing the game. In her defence, Archana put the blame on Soundarya for mixing last night's dough with the fresh one.

Verbal spats on in full swing. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, meanwhile, has an emotional breakdown over her coming across as wrong and dominating, despite having her close friend Ankit Gupta's best interests in her heart.

She opened up to Soundarya about it and confessed that she can't figure out what's going on in her head, even though she's trying hard.

