Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Police recovers accused's driving license
MMRDA signs 11 MoUs worth USD 40 billion at Davos
Ghatkopar Police busts gang smuggling alcohol in stolen SUVs
At least 28 flights to and from Mumbai disrupted by foggy conditions
Will decide on going solo in local bodies polls at appropriate time: Uddhav
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Hairy son with hairy father Boney Kapoor drops pic with Arjun Kapoor

Hairy son with hairy father: Boney Kapoor drops pic with Arjun Kapoor

Updated on: 24 January,2025 09:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

The photograph shows us the uncanny resemblance between Boney Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. The filmmaker captioned his latest social media post, "Hairy Son with Hairy Father"

Hairy son with hairy father: Boney Kapoor drops pic with Arjun Kapoor

Boney Kapoor with son Arjun

Listen to this article
Hairy son with hairy father: Boney Kapoor drops pic with Arjun Kapoor
x
00:00

Boney Kapoor recently took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a black and white picture of himself from his younger days, along with a picture of his son Arjun Kapoor.


The photograph shows us the uncanny resemblance between Boney Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. The filmmaker captioned his latest social media post, "Hairy Son with Hairy Father".


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Boney.kapoor (@boney.kapoor)


Jumping on a chance to comment on the post, one of the Insta users wrote, "Love this. He gets his good looks from you and offocurse lots of hair". Another one penned, "Fabulous". The third comment read, "Nice".

A couple of days back, Boney Kapoor dropped another Instagram post, sharing throwback photographs with his late wife Sridevi from their trip to Alaska. The producer shared an old picture of the couple where he can be seen hugging the late superstar.

In the other two photos posted by Boney Kapoor, he and Sridevi are seen being all lovey-dovey amidst a beautiful backdrop. He captioned the Insta post, "Romancing in Alaska amongst the glaciers &amp; the fall season which arrives early September there," along with three heart emojis.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Arjun Kapoor is presently working on his upcoming romantic entertainer, "Mere Husband Ki Biwi". Made under the direction of Mudassar Aziz, he will be seen sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh in his next.

Recently, an unfortunate mishap took place on the sets of "Mere Husband Ki Biwi" when a ceiling collapsed on the set in parts. It happened as the team was shooting a song at Imperial Palace, Royal Palms, in Mumbai.

The collapse left Arjun Kapoor, producer Jackie Bhagnani, and director Mudassar Aziz injured. Additionally, a camera attendant reportedly suffered a spine injury, while the director of photography (DOP) fractured his thumb. Choreographer Vijay Ganguly also reportedly sustained injuries to his elbow and head. However, none of the actors or crew members were seriously hurt.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

boney kapoor arjun kapoor bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK