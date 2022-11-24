Box Office: Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Drishyam 2' collects Rs. 96.04 crore in six days; to surpass Rs. 100 crore today

On Wednesday, the film collected Rs. 9.55 crore at the domestic box office bringing the 6-day total to Rs. 96.04 crore. The film will easily cross Rs. 100 crores at the end of week 1

Drishyam 2

In a year where the Hindi film industry has largely witnessed disappointing turnout at the box office, Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Drishyam 2' opened to an extremely positive response. The film collected Rs. 15.38 crore at the box office on opening day (November 18).

With 'Drishyam 2' all set to complete the first week of its theatrical run, the film is inching closer to Rs. 100 crores. The box office numbers were steady even during mid-week, helping the film reach closer to 100 crores. On Wednesday, the film collected Rs. 9.55 crore at the domestic box office bringing the 6-day total to Rs. 96.04 crore. The film will easily cross Rs. 100 crores at the end of week 1.

#Drishyam2 is in no mood to slow down on Day 6…

⭐️ Will swim past ₹ 💯 cr today [Day 7].

⭐️ Fifth [outright] #Hindi film to hit century in 2022.

Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr, Sun 27.17 cr, Mon 11.87 cr, Tue 10.48 cr, Wed 9.55 cr. Total: ₹ 96.04 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/5rjTjFyPvo — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 24, 2022

Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film also stars Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Akshaye Khanna, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles.

The Hindi version, headlined by Ajay, was a remake of 2013's Malayalam movie of the same name, starring Mohanlal as the lead. It was helmed by National-Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat, who died in 2020 at the age of 50.

Ajay's character of Vijay in the hit 2015 film 'Drishyam' made everyone believe that their family went on a holiday which in turn was a perfect plan to save his family from a murder conviction. Ajay reprises of his most intriguing characters on-screen and continue in Vijay's shoes in the sequel. The story unveils a journey that leaves the audience thinking about what might be his way out this time.

