Check out how Sidharth Malhotra wished his rumoured girlfriend Kiara on birthday

Taking a stroll down memory lane, Sidharth uploaded an unseen video with Kiara from the 'Shershaah' promotions.

Kiara Advani with Sidharth Malhotra

On the occasion of Kiara Advani's 30th birthday, her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra dropped a cute wish on Instagram. Taking a stroll down memory lane, Sidharth uploaded an unseen video with Kiara from the 'Shershaah' promotions. In the clip, Sidharth is seen walking while using his phone when Kiara approaches him and put her hands on his shoulders. They continue walking together as Sidharth asks Kiara, "Hey buddy! Kaisa hai yaar tu (How are you),"

Also Read: Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor's 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' enters Rs 100 Cr club

Alongside the video, Sidharth wrote, "Happy birthday Ki. Cheers to many more BTS & fun moments. Big love and hug." Kiara reposted Sidharth's message on her Instagram handle, and reacted to it with a red heart emoji.Sidharth and Kiara, who are currently vacationing in Dubai, have been speculated to be dating for a long time now. However, they have neither denied nor confirmed their relationship yet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara, who is riding high on the success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', will be next seen in an upcoming comedy film 'Govinda Mera Naam' alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Produced by Dharma Productions, the official release date of the film is still awaited. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film 'Thank God' which was set to release this year in July has been shifted to Diwali 2022.

'Thank God' also stars actor Rakul Preet. Helmed by Indra Kumar, 'Thank God' is touted as a slice-of-life film. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari and co-produced by Yash Shah. Apart from 'Thank God', Sidharth also has a few projects in the pipeline. He is working on 'Mission Majnu', a spy movie directed by Shantanu Bagchi alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He is also shooting for the action-thriller 'Yodha' starring Disha Patani.

Also Read: Kiara Advani talks about the joys of being directed by S. Shankar

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever