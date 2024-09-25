Breaking News
Updated on: 25 September,2024 02:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Remembering his father and veteran star Feroz Khan on his birth anniversary, Fardeen Khan penned an emotional note on Instagram, take a look at the emotional tribute

Fardeen Khan honours 'pa' Feroz Khan on birth anniversary: 'Grandchildren carry pieces of your heart'
Remembering his father and veteran star Feroz Khan on his birth anniversary, Fardeen Khan penned an emotional note on Instagram. In the post, he talked about the traits that the "third generation of Khans" inherited from Feroz Khan.


Fardeen Khan remembers his father Feroz Khan on his birth anniversary


Fardeen Khan took to Instagram to write, "15 years without you, and though time has passed, your presence is felt deeply in the lives of those you never had the chance to meet. Your grandchildren, the third generation of Khans, carry pieces of your fearless heart and unmatched spirit. They live with stories of the legend you were--your grace, your strength, and your timeless charisma," Fardeen wrote.


"Though fate kept you apart, your essence runs through their veins, a bond unspoken but deeply understood. Taken from us too soon, but through them, your legacy endures in ways words cannot capture. Happy Birthday, pa. You live on through us, always. Laila & Fardeen," he added.

Fardeen also uploaded a video that consists of pictures of Feroz Khan from different stages of his life.

Fardeen Khan's tumultuous journey in Bollywood

Fardeen is one of those actors whose talent didn't get the chance to shine. Born on 8th March 1974, Fardeen Khan is the son of actor and film producer Feroz Khan. Fardeen's career in the film industry has been full of bumps, but in this bumpy ride, he has managed to create a few milestones that still remind us of his acting potential. Today on Fardeen Khan's birthday, looking back at the Prem Aggan star’s journey from debut with Prem Aggan, hiatus to a comeback with Housefull 5.

Fardeen's career didn't start on a great note. Although his debut film 'Prem Aggan' earned him a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut, moviegoers weren't quite happy with the choice he made. Soon, Fardeen redeemed himself when he starred in the survival thriller Jungle in 2000. Rediff.com wrote, "Fardeen redeems himself after the disaster that was Prem Aggan." Jungle earned him fans' love, but he was still looking for that one critically acclaimed film that could enhance his resume, and this wish was fulfilled when he got the chance to star in 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.' The romantic thriller earned him a lot of love, but just when Fardeen thought he had made it and could enjoy the success, both of his other two releases in the same year tanked at the box office.

Now, Khan's comeback was confirmed when he announced that he had joined the cast of Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 5,' which will hit theaters in 2025. Apart from 'Housefull 5,' Fardeen also starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Heeramandi,' making that his actual comeback. 

(With inputs from ANI)

