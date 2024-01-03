Kabir Khan is set to make Babbar Sher, revolving around a lion-hearted protagonist. Salman, who is his first choice for the movie has apparently liked the idea, but is waiting to hear the narration

Salman Khan and Kabir Khan

Have you heard? Salman, Kabir to reunite

If the recent developments are any indication, it looks like Kabir Khan and Salman Khan might team up again. This time around, for the filmmaker’s next venture. It is known that after being through with Chandu Champion, starring Kartik Aaryan, the director is set to make Babbar Sher, revolving around a lion-hearted protagonist. Reportedly, Kabir has broached the subject with Salman, who is also his first choice for the movie. The actor has apparently liked the idea, but is waiting to hear the narration, which is slated later this month. If all goes well, Babbar Sher could be the Khan duo’s fourth collaboration, after Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) and Tubelight (2017). Kabir plans to start working on his next after his film will Kartik releases this June. Hopefully, by then, Salman will have completed a considerable chunk of his next, Bull, with director Vishnu Varadhan.

Taal se taal mila

Pulkit Samrat recently showcased his tabla-playing skills to actor-girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda. “Haww! Tujhe bajana aata hai?” she wondered as she recorded a video of him. Pulkit shared the video online, saying, “To learning new things. To embracing the old ones. Dear 2024 , be kind like your predecessor.” He added, “Wait for Kriti Kharbanda’s jaw-dropping expression! I wish you could see it. Priceless! I could learn many a things just to keep surprising her and sweep her off her feet every day!” Clearly impressed with his new skills, Kriti commented on his post: “You always do! Always! My talented boy!”

Let the games begin

It looks like Saif Ali Khan is following in the footsteps of his late cricketer-father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Saif and actor-wife Kareena Kapoor Khan have become owners of the Kolkata team in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL). Stating that cricket is a tradition they cherish, Bebo shared the news, saying, “So thrilled to announce our ownership of Team Kolkata in the ISPL. It’s a fantastic opportunity for young aspiring cricketers out there and we couldn’t be happier to be part of this experience!” Sharing that their partnership with the league symbolises both, their love for the game and the vibrant spirit of the City of Joy, Saif added, “Kolkata holds a special place in our hearts with our family’s legacy and connection to the state. Here’s to an exhilarating season where teamwork, talent, and sheer determination lead the way. Our association goes beyond ownership to a shared commitment to inspire a new generation of cricketing talent.”

Exploring the OTT arena now

Sooraj Barjatya is the latest filmmaker to explore the OTT arena. He will make his debut with the family drama series, Badaa Naam Karenge, which begins streaming later this year. Details about the cast are being kept under wraps, but sources tell us that the series will be released this Diwali. But before that, Sooraj is also likely to begin his next film with Salman. Last year, he had shared that he will start the film in mid-2024. “Since Salman and I are doing something together after a long time, it has to be something special,” he said.

Ranbir is making news

Ranbir Kapoor continues to make news even as his last release Animal rakes in the moolah at the box office. Recently, a video of the actor with Konkona Sensharma triggered the speculation that a sequel to his 2009 film Wake Up Sid is in the works. If that’s not enough, pictures of a moustachioed Ranbir in a khakhi uniform with Rohit Shetty from a shoot went viral yesterday. We hear the actor is collaborating with the director for an ad campaign. Watch this space for more details in the coming days.

A royal new year holiday

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira Rajput and their kids Misha and Zain brought in the new year in the picturesque locales of Bhutan. Joining them in the celebrations were his mother Neelima Azeem, brother Ishaan Khatter, and Mira’s parents—Bela and Vikramaditya Rajput. Their holiday got a dash of royalty as they also met with King Jigme Khesar and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan. Sharing pictures from their vacay on social media, Mira wrote, “So grateful to have met His Majesty Jigme Khesar and Her Majesty Jetsun Pema of Bhutan and spent time [with them] during our stay. Their warmth, humility and generosity envelopes one into the comfort of interacting candidly. Yet their pride for the country, their people and its heritage remind one of their innate regality.”