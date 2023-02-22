Have you heard? Fresh pairing

Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal will host the 2023 edition of the IIFA Weekend and Awards, the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) announced yesterday. IIFA will be held at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, for the second consecutive year, and will take place on May 26 and 27

Fresh pairing

Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal will host the 2023 edition of the IIFA Weekend and Awards, the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) announced yesterday. IIFA will be held at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, for the second consecutive year, and will take place on May 26 and 27. In a statement, Bachchan, 47, said, “IIFA is like family to me, and it gives me immense pleasure to celebrate the very best of Indian cinema.” Kaushal, 34, said he is looking forward to sharing the IIFA stage with Bachchan. “I feel privileged. My journey with IIFA goes back seven years to my first film, Masaan, when I won the Best Debut Award, followed by Best Supporting Actor for Sanju and Best Actor for Sardar Udham last year,” he added.

Zaeden, Amyra find love again

Zaeden has collaborated with Amyra Dastur for the song, Jaana, which “holds an extremely special place in my heart”. The singer says, “The music video brings back the nostalgia of my debut release, Tere bina. It is the first time that I have acted in my project.” Dastur adds, “It feels great to shoot with Zaeden again after Tere bina. We’ve grown in our own fields, so, working together again after years feels nice.”

Remembering her mother

February 24 will mark five years since the untimely demise of Sridevi, who lost her life at a Dubai hotel. Daughter Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to remember her mother, and shared a picture featuring them. “I still look for you everywhere, mumma, and still do everything I do, hoping I’m making you proud. Everywhere I go, and everything I do, starts and ends with you,” she shared. Sridevi died due to accidental drowning in a bathtub at a Dubai hotel, where she had arrived after attending a family function.

Alia hits back

Alia Bhatt has slammed a publication for invading her personal space by posting images of her in her living room. Sharing the images that carried the branding of the concerned publication, she shared on social media, “I was in my living room when I sensed someone watching me. I saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right at me. In which world is this okay,” she asked, tagging the Mumbai Police.

Chal beta selfie le le... Magar pyar se

The Mumbai Police booked Swapnil P Phaterpekar, the son of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Prakash Phaterpekar, for roughing up Sonu Nigam, a top official said. The incident occurred when Nigam was coming out of a concert in Chembur on Monday. “Nigam was coming down from the stage when a person named Swapnil P Phaterpekar stopped him for a selfie. When Nigam refused, he pushed the singer and two others from the steps, and one sustained injuries. We have booked one accused,” said an official. This is the second selfie-related incident that has rattled celebrities in Mumbai. A week ago, cricketer Prithvi Shaw’s vehicle was damaged in a similar incident.

Kahani mein twist

After all the drama that ensued around the casting of Hera Pheri 3, it is now reported that the film went on floors yesterday with the original cast, including Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, and Akshay Kumar. For a while, it was stated that Kumar was no longer interested in the project, and that Kartik Aaryan would replace him.

However, Shetty had often asserted that the film was incomplete without the Khiladi. It now appears that the actor and the makers have put their differences aside and gone ahead with part three. This edition is expected to be helmed by Farhad Samji, and not Anees Bazmi.

Pathaan chala Bangladesh

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan will become the first Bollywood film to release in Bangladesh in eight years. Indian films have been banned in Bangladesh for five decades. The ban was lifted temporarily in 2015, when Salman Khan’s Wanted was (2009) released. But it was re-introduced after local actors and filmmakers protested stating that it would cripple the Bangladeshi film industry. However, as per reports, as many as 19 film-related associations have agreed to allow the release of Hindi films there.