Have you heard? The new campaign for the 15th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati has host Amitabh Bachchan render a lyrical narration set to music composed by musician duo Rohan–Vinayak

Amitabh Bachchan

Listen to this article Have you heard? Host and voice too x 00:00

ADVERTISEMENT

The new campaign for the 15th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati has host Amitabh Bachchan render a lyrical narration set to music composed by musician duo Rohan–Vinayak. They have previously given music to Bachchan-starrers like Pink, Sarkar 3, and 102 Not Out. Rohan said, “Our first thought behind making Mr Bachchan hum the theme tune was that both the host and tune are the identity of the show, and therefore, it only seemed right for us to bring them both together to invite the viewers to a new season.” Vinayak added, “Having worked with him before, we know that his voice has the power and allure to bring this country together.”

Dubbing commences

Rasika Dugal has commenced dubbing for Mirzapur 3, which sees her as Beena Tripathi. Hinting at the fact that the series could reach viewers’ television sets soon, she took to Instagram to share the development. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, the series also stars Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, Dugal has a spate of projects, including Spike, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, Fairy Folk, and Little Thomas: Dramedy in the pipeline. She will also reprise her role in Delhi Crime 3.

In reward

Jackie Shroff received the Gujarat State Government Award for his film, Ventilator. Directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, the film revolves around the story of a family coming together to support their relative in the hospital. The actor portrayed a complex and emotionally torn character that connected with the audience. “Every role I take on is a new challenge. Ventilator is another movie I really enjoyed doing, and the character had a lot of different emotions to deliver. I’m humbled and grateful to be honoured with this award. It motivates me to keep pushing myself and continue to provide my fans with movies they like to watch,” said Shroff, who will next be seen in Jailer alongside Rajnikanth.

A day worth remembering

Shiamak Davar celebrated the 25th anniversary of his prestigious National Film Award win for Dil To Pagal Hai. Taking to social media, he shared a throwback picture of him, receiving the award from the former president of India, KR Narayanan. The choreography for the film’s title track marked a significant milestone in Davar’s career and catalysed his journey in Bollywood. “Grateful as I celebrate 25 years of receiving the National Award. This film holds a special place in my heart as it marked my Bollywood debut as well. Thank you, Yash uncle for believing in me.”

New work

Nora Fatehi is set to be a mentor on the dance reality show, Hip-Hop India, and will join choreographer Remo D’Souza as a co-judge. “Hip-Hop is one of the coolest styles of dance that exists. To be a judge on this show and have my friend Remo as co-judge is exciting.”

Leaving a bitter taste

Hema Malini recently spoke about an uncomfortable experience that she encountered while shooting a film during her career. Shedding light on the ways of filmmakers in the past, she revealed how she was discouraged from pinning her saree. “I said, my pallu will fall. They said, ‘That’s what we want,’” she shared in an interview with a news company.

In one go

Kiara Advani shared a glimpse of her favourite sequence from her introductory song, Raat baki, from Satyaprem Ki Katha. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video clip from the shoot that featured a 360-degree view of a single shot. “This was a single shot, which, for me, as a performer, is the most thrilling shot to take. Everyone’s coordination is crucial — hitting the right mark for the camera operator, gracefully dancing without letting it confuse you. It’s always a team effort to get the best take. I remember the excitement on everyone’s face when we got that perfect shot, and seeing it on the big screen was so fulfilling,” she wrote. The mid-budget film has registered a total net collection of R66.06 crore in 11 days. Also starring Kartik Aaryan, the film is directed by Sameer Vidwans.

Small wins

Obsessed makers Riar Saab and Abhijay Sharma are set to embark on a 22 city tour after their song attracted the attention of netizens, including Vicky Kaushal. Sharma says, “Performing live is the most beautiful part of making music. I spend a lot of time getting the set visuals in place as that enhances the experience for the audience. We are grateful for the love that we have got from the audience, which made this tour possible.”