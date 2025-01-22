Randeep Hooda reportedly flew to Budapest to begin shooting for an international film; Makers of Yash’s Toxic are facing trouble for illegally felling trees during Bengaluru shoot

Randeep Hooda

Going international

Randeep Hooda is Hollywood-bound again. On Tuesday, the actor reportedly flew to Budapest to begin shooting for an international film. This marks his second Hollywood outing after Extraction (2020), which was fronted by Chris Hemsworth. A source shared, “Randeep is excited about filming the project. While not much is known at this stage, he will be seen in a brand new avatar. The shoot is set to commence in Budapest later this week.”

Next chapter in filmmaking

Hansal Mehta is widening his horizon. After a two-decade career as a director, Hansal is turning producer with True Story Films, which he has formed with Sahil Saigal. The production house will create a slate of projects, from web series to films. “I’m driven by narratives that challenge the status quo, provoke conversations, challenge cinematic conventions and entertain at the deepest level,” said the Scam 1992 maker.

Facing legal trouble

The makers of Yash’s Toxic are facing trouble for illegally felling trees during the shoot in Bengaluru’s Peenya Plantation 1 and 2. The authorities have sent a show-cause notice to the makers. Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre has said that a decision will be taken after reviewing the makers’ reply. Apparently, the land lost its forest status after a false Interlocutory Application was filed at the Supreme Court in 2020. However, in the last cabinet meeting, the government approved the withdrawal of the application.

A divine experience

Going from Berlin to Prayagraj, Avinash Tiwary sure is having a whirlwind trip. After attending the première of his next, The Mehta Boys, in Germany, the actor went to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. For him, the experience was both divine and unforgettable. “Coming from Bihar, I’ve always known the cultural and traditional significance of this event, but witnessing it first-hand was on another level. What made it even more special was experiencing it with my friends. We explored the mela together. We also got to experience the Ganga Aarti in our trip, which was magical, and indulged in the local delicacies. The energy of the place was amazing, and I was blown away by how well-organised everything was,” said Avinash of the Maha Kumbh that occurs once every 144 years.