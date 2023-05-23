Have you heard? ‘When you know, you know’

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were engaged 10 days ago in New Delhi. They've been friends since studying in London

‘When you know, you know’

It has been 10 days since Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in New Delhi. While the actor and the politician are said to have been friends since the time they studied in London, yesterday she revealed the moment she knew he is her Mr Right. Sharing a series of pictures from the ceremony, Pari wrote, “When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew — I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home.” Comparing their engagement celebration to a dream, the actor elaborated, “A dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing! As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined.” Now we know too.

Wrong contact, buddy

Anurag Kashyap recently revealed that he named the Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone-starrer Kennedy because he wanted to cast Chiyaan Vikram in it. But things didn’t exactly pan out as expected. Since then, netizens have been questioning the actor, whose real name is Kennedy John Victor, why he didn’t revert to the filmmaker. Vikram clarified his stance yesterday. Revisiting their conversation from “over a year ago,” he tweeted, “When I heard from another actor that you had tried to reach me for this film, and that you felt I hadn’t responded to you, I called you myself immediately and explained that I hadn’t gotten any mail or message from you as the mail id that you had contacted me on was no longer active and my number had changed almost two years before that (sic).” He concluded his post saying he is excited for Kashyap’s film “even more so because it has my name.” The actor signed off as Kennedy.

Injury break

Anupam Kher recently suffered a shoulder injury while shooting for his sports drama, Vijay 69. Along with a picture of himself in a sling, he wrote, “The pain subsided when the person putting the sling said that he has treated Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan in the past.” Sharing that he will resume filming in a couple of days, the veteran actor said his mother attributed his injury to evil eye because he shows his well-maintained body to the world. Kher added that his mother stopped short of slapping him when he told her, “Only the warriors fall in the field of war. How will those fall who walk on knees?”

Thriller ahead

It appears that Adah Sharma is on a roll. Having been in the industry for a decade, she struck gold with her latest offering, The Kerala Story. Apart from The Game of Girgit based on the Blue Whale challenge, which also stars Shreyas Talpade, the actor has another film lined up in the coming months. The second thriller also features Darsheel Safary (of Taare Zameen Par fame). Calling it a “strange thriller”, she reportedly said that shooting it was a lot of fun and equally creepy at the same time.

Rasika reveals her secret

Rasika Dugal recently wrapped up the third season of her web series, Mirzapur. She has revealed that a young girl she had met at a party became her inspiration for the portrayal of Beena. Rasika shared, “She was a singer from a small town. She looked like a shy young girl, but the moment she started singing, she transformed into a sensual, stunning woman who commanded your attention. That image stayed in my mind and became my inspiration.”

Remembering Sushant

Manoj Bajpayee, who is gearing up for the release of Bandaa, shared his views on the nepotism and groupism in the industry during a promotional interaction. Bajpayee maintained that he had managed to remain unaffected because no competitor ran him down. “Few people want to do the kind of movies I do anyway,” he said. He also opened up about his conversations with Sushant Singh Rajput during the making of Sonchiriya (2019). Revealing that the late actor couldn’t handle the politics and groupism in the industry, Manoj reportedly said, “Sushant could not understand the manipulations. I’ve realised that he was a pure soul and andar se bachcha tha.”

Film fest or fashion show?

Nandita Das took a dig at celebrities walking the Cannes red carpet by posting pictures of her dressed in sarees. “Sadly missing Cannes this year. Sometimes people seem to forget that it is a festival of films and not of clothes,” she wrote. Asserting that there is always chatter around those who wear sarees at Cannes, she called it her go-to garment, and added, “Simple, elegant and Indian. Least fussy — easy to get in and get out of it! ” Must say, Nandita’s posts are as sharp as her acting chops.

Exploring new stories

Riteish Deshmukh and Rajkumar Gupta are teaming up for their maiden web series. Known for films like Aamir (2008), No One Killed Jessica (2011) and Raid (2018), the director has opted to tell a story set against the backdrop of the Indian pharmaceutical industry. Shooting for the Ronnie Screwvala-produced series is currently underway in Chandigarh.