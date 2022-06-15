'HIT- The First Case' Teaser: Rajkummar Rao looks intense as a cop dealing with his demons

Since the motion picture of HIT: The First case dropped, fans were eagerly waiting to unfold the character of Rajkummar Rao

Picture Courtesy: PR

Since the motion picture of HIT: The First case dropped, fans were eagerly waiting to unfold the character of Rajkummar Rao. The makers have now unveiled the teaser and the actor looks intense as a cop dealing with his demons.

The film is all set to release on July 15. Sanya Malhotra, the actress of the film, speaking to mid-day, said- "I finished 'HIT' with Rajkummar Rao, it's a film that I manifested because I really wanted to work with Raj! I'm really grateful to get a film like this one and I hope we get more films together in the future. I absolutely admire him as an actor, he's very inspiring. HIT is a remake, directed by Sailesh Kolanu. It's releasing in just a month, on July 15th and I can't wait for people to watch it."

Show full article