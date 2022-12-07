IMDb Most Popular Indian Stars of 2022: Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani emerge as the top female stars of Bollywood

Despite the changing tide of the entertainment industry in India, Bollywood's Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani have made their mark with diverse and impactful performances in multiple projects, emerging as the top stars of India, based on the pageviews registered for the celeb pages.

As another year comes to an end, IMDb released the list of the most impactful and popular stars of India in 2022, which includes Dhanush, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Allu Arjun, Yash, Ram Charan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jr NTR. Dominated by South Indian actors, the list celebrates the exceptional work of Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani.

Despite the changing tide of the entertainment industry in India, Bollywood's Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani have made their mark with diverse and impactful performances in multiple projects, emerging as the top stars of India, based on the pageviews registered for the celeb pages.

With the phenomenal success of 'Thiruchitrambalam', Dhanush secured his position as the top star in India. Owing to the success of 'RRR', Ram Charan and Jr. NTR also created a nationwide rage, bagging their spot in the list of top stars. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who was seen in the multi-lingual 'PS-1', also made her impact, emerging amongst the top 10 stars in India for 2022.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun who enjoy a remarkable fanbase in South have earned nationwide recognition and love with the success of 'Pushpa', while the actress also marked the widest pan-India release for a female centric film with Yashoda.

Waving the flag for Hindi entertainment industry, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, and Kiara Advani have impressed the audience across the country with their performances.

Alia Bhatt who also was a pivotal part of 'RRR', the actress has delivered multiple hits in Bollywood with 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'Darlings' and 'Bramhastra' this year. However, only Kiara Advani and Hrithik Roshan are the names in the list that have secured their position amongst the top stars solely based on their Bollywood releases.

Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan impressed the audience with his nuanced performance in 'Vikram Vedha'.

Known as the Golden girl of Bollywood, Kiara Advani has tasted success with the record-breaking collection of 'Bhool Bhulaiyya 2', and made her mark with her impressive performance in 'Jugjugg Jeeyo'.

