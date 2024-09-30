As Vipul Shah's action-thriller completes 13 years of its release, have a look at what made the John Abraham, Genelia Deshmukh, and Vidyut Jammwal-starrer stand out and unforgettable

13 years of Force

A stellar cast featuring John Abraham, Vidyut Jammwal, and Genelia D'Souza in the lead, Vipul Amrutlal Shah presented 'Force', an action-packed spectacle under the banner of Sunshine Pictures. Filled with intense action and drama, the film was truly a one-of-a-kind action thriller that made waves upon its release. Whether it was bringing two powerful action heroes together on screen or casting a talented and beautiful actress in an action thriller, Vipul Amrutlal Shah delivered a power-packed entertainer. Directed by Nishikant Kamat, the film received positive reviews from both critics and audiences, earning praise for its performances, action sequences, music, and technical aspects.

Now, as the film marks 13 years since its release, the makers have brought out a special video for the audience to revisit the action and romance it offered. It also offers glimpses of the action-packed world of Force, showcasing the intense clash between A.C.P. Yashvardhan, portrayed by John Abraham, and Vishnu Reddy, played by Vidyut Jammwal.

What makes 'Force' special

Vipul Amrutlal Shah shares an interesting anecdote about his experience of working with the cast. He said, "'Force was special because I was working with John and Genelia for the first time, and we introduced Vidyut in the film as a negative character. But while we were launching him as a villain, we always knew that he was going to be a hero, and we would make the next film with him as a hero, and that’s how Commando was born."

He further added that John and Vidyut’s action and bare-body fight in the climax still gives goosebumps today. He calls it one of the best sequences he has ever seen in Indian cinema. He also praised Genelia and John’s amazing chemistry and the love story, which was intricately woven into the action film. "So, in every sense of it, John, Genelia, and Vidyut made an amazing trio, and that made Force a special film," quoted Shah.

Released on 30th September 2011, Force has now completed 13 years and continues to be one of the best action thrillers in Bollywood.

Upcoming projects of 'Force' actors

Vipul Amrutlal Shah is coming up next with 'Hisaab', produced by Sunshine Pictures and Jio Studios. The release date is yet to be revealed. Shah's film features Jaideep Ahlawat, Shefali Shah, and Abhishek Singh in key roles. Meanwhile, John Abraham's upcoming projects include a long list of films: 'The Diplomat', 'Tariq', and 'Tehran' is set to release this year, while 'War 2', 'Raakh', and 'Housefull 5' are scheduled to hit theatres in 2025.