Dad-to-be Ranveer Singh was thrilled to watch his baby mama Deepika Padukone in 'Kalki 2898 AD'.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Ranveer Singh says watching pregnant Deepika Padukone in 'Kalki 2898 AD' was 'trippy' x 00:00

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone took to Instagram and dropped a video capturing husband Ranveer Singh’s reaction after watching ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. Ranveer says, "It's really, like, trippy to see a movie like this where her character is pregnant, and like she's pregnant, and it's like what's happening." Deepika added, "I don't know what to feel. I'm just a bit overwhelmed with the reactions."

The video also shows fan reaction after watching the film and ends with Deepika saying, "Real review will come now when we go home."

Earlier, Ranveer posted his review of the movie praising the entire team. He began his review by saying, "Kalki 2898 @kalki2898ad - a grand cinematic spectacle! That's what big-screen cinema is all about! An unprecedented level of finesse in technical execution. The very best in Indian cinema."

Congratulating director, Nag Ashwin, he wrote, "Congrats to Nagi Sir & team! @nag_ashwin," and went on to praise Prabhas as well as Kamal Haasan, mentioning, "Rebel Star rocks! @actorprabhas Ulaganayagan is forever supreme! @ikamalhaasan."

When talking about Amitabh Bachchan, who plays Ashwatthama in the film, Ranveer said, "And if you are a die-hard Amitabh Bachchan fan like me... you just can't miss this! @amitabhbachchan."

Ranveer then expressed his admiration for his wife Deepika Padukone's performance as Sumathi. He wrote, "As for my baby @deepikapadukone ... You elevate every moment with your grace & dignity. Such poignancy, such poetry, such power. You are beyond compare. I love you."

Coming to Ranveer Singh, the actor has carved a niche for himself not just through his unconventional fashion sense but also through his stellar performances on the silver screen. From his breakthrough role in 'Band Baaja Baaraat' to his recent appearance in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', Ranveer has consistently delivered hits, solidifying his position as one of Bollywood's most bankable stars. Known for his flamboyance and eccentric persona, Ranveer never fails to captivate audiences both on and off-screen.

Meanwhile, in the coming months, Ranveer will headline Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3', which will arrive in 2025. In 1978, the character was embodied by Amitabh Bachchan. In 2006, Don was reimagined and brought to life by Shah Rukh Khan. The third installment also stars Kiara Advani.