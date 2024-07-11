Breaking News
Katrina Kaif drops picture from Munich holiday, husband Vicky Kaushal shows love

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to post a picture where she is standing on a wooden balcony, dressed in a striped shirt.

Actress Katrina Kaif is currently enjoying a holiday in Munich, Germany, and shared a stunning picture of herself that prompted her actor-husband to shower love in the comment section.


Katrina took to Instagram to post a picture where she is standing on a wooden balcony, dressed in a striped shirt. The sunlight casts a golden glow on her, highlighting her serene expression. The backdrop showcases a beautiful view of the sky and lush greenery.


 
 
 
 
 
For the caption, she wrote: “Good morning”. Her husband Vicky Kaushal's comment stole the spotlight as he dropped a string of multi-coloured hearts in response. Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in December 2021 in a traditional Hindu wedding in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Regarding her career, Katrina was last seen in the movie 'Merry Christmas', a mystery thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan. Vicky, on the other hand, is gearing up for his upcoming film 'Bad Newz', co-starring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.

The film explores a lighter take on the rare pregnancy phenomenon called 'Heteropaternal Superfecundation', where a woman gets pregnant with twins from two different fathers. 'Bad Newz' is set to hit the big screen on July 19.

