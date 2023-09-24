Katrina Kaif is pregnant? Here's the truth

Katrina Kaif's pregnancy rumours started floating because of her absence at public events during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the city

Rumours of Katrina Kaif being pregnant has been doing the rounds The actress has not been seen in public during the festive season A source close to the actress has revealed the reason behind her absence

Every now and then, there are rumours of actress Katrina Kaif being pregnant. Recently, the rumours once again surfaced as the actress has been staying from public events including Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the city. She was also missing from the Ganesh Cahturth event hosted by industrialist Mukesh and Nita Ambani at their posh Mumbai home. The event was attended by several celebrities from the field of film and sports. Katrina's absence led to people believing that she was pregnant.

However, according to recent reports, Katrina is not pregnant but just busy with her work commitments. Last week, Vicky Kaushal turned up alone for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Ambani house. He also visited Lalbaugcha raja without his wife. He was accompanied by his mother. Not just that, Kaif was missing from family photo from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at the Kaushal house. Vicky had shared pictures with his brother Sunny Kaushal and Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif.

A source told Hindustan Times, “There have been strong rumours that Katrina is pregnant, especially after her last appearance in Kolkata for a brand. She was spotted wearing flowing attire, and people present at the event shared that she was very particular about not letting too many people around her, as if she was trying to hide."

Regarding the pregnancy rumours, a source shared, “There is no truth in any such rumours. She is not pregnant, and she is not avoiding the public spotlight because of it. She is just busy with work, and shuffling between cities for her work commitments”.

“While she was shooting for a commercial advertisement in Mumbai 15 days back, she left Mumbai for a shoot just 3-4 days before the festivities started. And she was not spotted at the airport because she took a really early flight, which is why she was not papped,” says the source, adding, “So, she has been busy with her shoots and work which has kept her away from the public eye”.

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in the film 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan. She plays the role of Pakistani spy Zoya in the film who falls in love with RAW agent Tiger. The film will be released during Diwali weekend.