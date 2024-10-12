On his death anniversary, here is a list of the top 5 songs by Kishore Kumar that were remade in films: From 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' to 'Bachna Ae Haseeno'

Kishore Kumar is one of the legendary singers of the industry. There are only a few like him who leave an undying mark on people's hearts. His songs are evergreen, and many of them have been remade to enhance the music in new films. On his death anniversary, here is a list of the top 5 songs by Kishore Kumar that were remade in films:

Remakes of Kishore Kumar's songs

'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas': The song from the 1973 cult classic 'Blackmail' starring Dharmendra, Rakhee, and Shatrughan Sinha is still considered one of the best songs of Kishore Kumar's career. The music was composed by the legendary duo Kalyanji-Anandji, with lyrics by Rajendra Krishan. The song became so popular that it was recreated twice—once by Abhijit Vaghani in the 2016 film 'Wajah Tum Ho', and again in the 2019 movie of the same name, which starred Dharmendra's grandson Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba.

'Dil Me Chhupa Lunga': This is one of the most evergreen songs from the 70s, sung by Kishore Kumar for the 1977 movie 'Darling Darling', directed by Gogi Anand and starring Dev Anand and Zeenat Aman. The music was composed by R. D. Burman, while the lyrics were written by Anand Bakshi. The song was reused for the 2016 romantic film 'Wajah Tum Ho', sung by Armaan Malik, and starred Sana Khan and Gurmeet Choudhary.

'Dil Kya Kare': The 1975 romantic drama 'Julie', directed by K. S. Sethumadhavan, was a musical blockbuster. The movie featured the song ‘Dil Kya Kare,’ which became an instant hit and was loved by many. The immense popularity of this song inspired the makers of Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam’s 'Kaabil' to recreate the track for their film.

'Khaike Paan Banaras Wala': Who doesn't know this popular track sung by Kishore Kumar from the 1978 blockbuster movie 'Don', starring Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman? The song was a fan favorite, and it was later remixed by DJ Suketu for the 2006 remake, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra.

'Bachna Ae Haseeno': The iconic song, sung by Kishore Kumar, featured in 'Hum Kisise Kum Naheen' starring Rishi Kapoor and Zeenat Aman. 'Bachna Ae Haseeno' became a chartbuster of that time. Later, the song was used as the title track for the 2008 film ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.