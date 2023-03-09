Krishna D.K: Satish Kaushik's character in 'Guns and Gulaabs' is going to be iconic

Satish Kaushik who passed away on Thursday after suffering a heart attack will be seen in a pivotal role in director duo Raj and DK's 'Guns and Gulaabs'

Pic: Raj and DK on Instagram

The late actor-director Satish Kaushik who passed away on Thursday after suffering a heart attack will be seen in a pivotal role in director duo Raj and DK's 'Guns and Gulaabs' featuring Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan as part of it's cast.

Director Krishna D.K told mid-day.com, "It was the first time that we met and worked with him. Of course everyone in the country knew his work and we grew up watching him onscreen. He was an actor, director and writer-an all rounder. He was a great performer, always so full of joy. Besides shooting we would hang out together in the evening in Dehradun and he had so many stories to share about his shoots and how things were back then. He was a person who could easily hold court, suddenly there would be ten people sitting and listening to him speaking about his experiences. Since all of us stayed in the same hotel we would all end up spending a lot of time together post pack up. We are still in shock because we are still in the process of editing and even yesterday we were watching the series and enjoying how funny he is. Suddenly the next morning we wake up to this news, I'm still trying to come to terms with it."

Speaking about why they thought of Kaushik for the part, Krishna D.K said, "He could be funny when he wants to but could also bring a lot of gravitas to a role and this was such a role. While the scenario is funny, the character had to be taken seriously. It's going to be an iconic character, when the show comes out everyone will remember him for that role."

