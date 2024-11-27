The unseen pictures feature Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in a retro avatar. These images have taken the internet by storm, with fan clubs raving about their stunning appearances

In Pic: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt

Listen to this article LEAKED PICS! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spotted in retro look on Love & War set x 00:00

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming drama Love and War. As the couple continues the shoot, a couple of BTS pictures from the set have been leaked and are going viral on social media. The unseen pictures show Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in a retro look. The pictures are now all over the internet, with fan clubs gushing over Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's look.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ranbir and Alia's leaked pictures from the sets of Love and War

The pictures show Ranbir Kapoor dressed in a crisp white shirt, blue trousers, and a blue tie. The actor looked smart. He was seen sporting a moustache. Reports have it that Kapoor will be seen playing an Air Force pilot in this period drama.

Not only Ranbir, but Alia's pictures from the sets of Love and War have also gone viral. In the pictures, Bhatt is seen rocking a vintage look with a puffed hairdo. The actress was seen wearing an outfit. Ranbir's look from the sets reminded fans of his Bombay Velvet look. One wrote, "Bombay Velvet vibes." Another added, “Alia in the last pic looks classic, Jacqueline Kennedy-coded."

Many fans are gushing with excitement over the pictures. One wrote, "Looks like a vintage old-world romance, love how again Alia will look like a complete misfit in this as well." Another user commented, "How about Ranbir and Vicky fighting Alia to be with each other?"

More about Love and War

While Ranbir Kapoor was regaling the audience during his session at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on Sunday, work on his next, Love & War, was on in full swing in Mumbai. Mid-day learnt that director Sanjay Leela Bhansali filmed an elaborate sequence featuring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal at Studio 2 in Film City, Goregaon. A set of a disco has been constructed where the two leads will continue to shoot over the next seven days. Bhatt has allotted the next 10 days to Love & War, which marks her second collaboration with the filmmaker after Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022).

Though the film's announcement left fans excited for the multiple reunions the romantic drama ensures, they were surprised by the collaboration between Kapoor and Bhansali, courtesy of the conflicting history they have shared. While the actor has always maintained that the filmmaker was his guidebook to acting, on several occasions, Kapoor has also spoken candidly about his difficult experience working with Bhansali, saying that he used to yell and scold him on the Saawariya sets.