Remo D'Souza at Maha Kumbh 2025

Listen to this article Remo D'Souza goes incognito at Maha Kumbh 2025 after receiving death threat from Pakistan x 00:00

Bollywood choreographer and film director Remo D’Souza, who recently received death threats from Pakistan was spotted at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 incognito. He shared a video in which he can be seen wearing a black traditional ensemble and covering his face with a scarf avoiding public attention. He also took a dip in the River Ganga.

Remo D’Souza’s spiritual trip to Maha Kumbh 2025

Remo and his wife Lizelle paid a visit to Niranjan Peethadhishwar Shri Shri 1008 Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Pujya Swami Kailashanand Giriji Maharaj where they received blessings. The Guru also gifted them a shawl and a string of rudraksha beads. For those unversed, Remo was born as Ramesh Gopi Nair into a Hindu family. He converted to Christianity and changed his name.

Remo D’Souza receives death threat

Earlier, Remo along with Rajpal Yadav, Kapil Sharma, and Sugandha Mishra received a death threat from an unidentified person. They filed a complaint at the Amboli police station in Mumbai. As per the police, the threat email was sent from Pakistan. The email read, "We are monitoring your recent activities and we believe it is important that we bring to your attention a sensitive matter. This is not a publicity stunt or an attempt to harass you, we urge you to treat this message with utmost seriousness and confidentiality."

Remo’s work front

Remo is currently seen as a judge on India’s Best Dancer alongside Malaika Arora and Geeta Kapur. He also starred in the 2024 film Madgaon Express where he played a shady doctor who is an undercover agent in reality. The film’s story revolves around three young boys played by Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, who dream about vacationing in Goa. Their dream, however, comes true but only to turn into a nightmare as the three friends, all grown up now, embark on a train journey via Madgaon Express to reach their destination Goa. This marks the dynamic trio's first collaboration on the silver screen in the light-hearted film. Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam are also a part of the comedy-drama. It is directed by actor Kunal Kemmu.