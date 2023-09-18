Nawazuddin Siddiqui: I won’t ask for money to work with Anurag Kashyap

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says his bond with Haddi co-actor Kashyap is so special that he’ll “run” to him if he calls for work

A still from Haddi

Tempted though he may have been to take on the challenge of playing a transgender person in Haddi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui admits that he was also apprehensive about learning the intricacies that would be required to play the part. “It was a tough film, as far as the screenplay was concerned. I had the desire to play this part, so I said yes. But I thought about whether or not people would understand the [complexities of] the screenplay,” says the actor, who has been receiving praise for his act in the Akshat Ajay Sharma-directed venture.

Reflecting on the choices he made to play his character authentically, Siddiqui adds, “I was conscious about what not to do—make fun of the community. I had to [comprehend] their soul. We wanted the representation to be accurate and authentic. When we wear a woman’s attire, we start making fun of the get-up. We don’t delve deeper. While we wanted to stay away from stereotypical mannerisms, we didn’t want [the narrative] to be preachy.”

Anurag Kashyap

Haddi not only gave Siddiqui an opportunity to play a unique role after fronting a few romantic films but also reunited him with one of his close friends, Anurag Kashyap. This time, however, director Kashyap was his co-star. “I felt he’d correct me at any moment and say, ‘Why are you doing this scene like this? Do it that way’,” he laughs, adding, “Even while he was my co-actor. I felt that the director in him was watching me.”

For Siddiqui, an Anurag Kashyap offer is one that he will never turn down. “I will work on whatever he demands. He is a genius. I am always hungry to work with such directors. If he calls me, I will run to work with him. I would tell him, ‘Don’t pay me. I will still work with you’.”

In a previous interview, Kashyap had said that while most actors were reluctant to work with him after becoming successful, Siddiqui was among the few whose willingness to collaborate with him has remained unaffected by their popularity. Siddiqui says he doesn’t take his popularity “seriously”. “I enjoy the process of acting. I am concerned about enhancing my craft. A character gives you something but also takes away a part of you. My life has revolved around this give-and-take relationship with my characters.”