Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra secured a silver in the men's javelin throw, receiving praise from the entire nation including Bollywood stars

The Paris Olympics 2024 have kept everyone hooked to their screens, including Bollywood. Yesterday, Neeraj Chopra secured a silver in the men's javelin throw, receiving praise from the entire nation. While Malaika Arora and Abhishek Bachchan cheered for him live, others, including Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Deol, and Randeep Hooda, congratulated him through social media for his big win.

In a picture shared by a paparazzo, Malaika Arora was seen seated in a white jumpsuit and matching hat as she cheered for Chopra. Meanwhile, Abhishek took to his Instagram to share a picture of himself holding our national flag as he witnessed the match live. While posting the video, he wrote "represent" in the caption.

After the match was over and Neeraj secured a silver for himself, Malaika took to her Instagram and wrote, “What a proud moment for my India 🇮🇳 And to witness it live @neeraj_chopra." Abhishek Bachchan posted a clip of Neeraj on his Instagram Stories. He wrote, "He's warming up. Come on!!!! NeerajChopra."

Meanwhile, actors who witnessed this proud moment through their screens also congratulated Neeraj Chopra.

Vicky Kaushal shared a photo of Neeraj on his Instagram Stories. He wrote, "Season best performance. You always make us proud, brother!!!" Randeep Hooda tweeted, "You’ve set such high standards for yourself, champ, that even India’s highest medal in Paris2024 Silver seems lesser for you NeerajChopra. It was just Arshad Nadeem’s day. Congratulations to this great Pakistani athlete on his historic OLYMPICRECORD OlympicGames."

You’ve set such high standards for yourself champ that even India’s highest medal in #Paris2024 #Silver seems lesser for you #NeerajChopra 👊🏽 it was just Arshad Nadeem’s Day. Congratulations to this great Pakistani athlete on his historic #OLYMPICRECORD #OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/lz57jcG15c — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 8, 2024

"Immensely proud of Neeraj Chopra and IndianHockeyTeam for winning parisolympics2024 Silver and Bronze respectively. Golden Man Neeraj, you are the pride of our nation to have kept the Tiranga flying high. Our hockey team, salute to you for carrying forward the legacy that Khel Ratna Dhyanchand has laid in golden words for Indian Hockey. So proud HindustanZindabad," shared Sunny Deol.

About Neeraj Chopra's Game in the Finals



The 26-year-old Chopra, who has never lost to Nadeem in their previous 10 meetings, took the silver with his second-round throw of 89.45m. He had won gold in Tokyo with a throw of 87.58m three years ago. His silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 cements his legacy in track and field, particularly in men’s javelin.