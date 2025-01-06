With April 11 marking the 197th birth anniversary of social activist Jyotirao Govindrao Phule, on whom his film Phule is based, filmmaker Anant Mahadevan says he’s undeterred about locking horns with mammoth projects fronted by Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Yash

Pratik Gandhi with Patralekhaa in a still from Phule

At a time when the volume of content being churned out by the film industry often leads to a tussle for screens across India, releasing a small-budget offering alongside three big-budget productions may seem like a poorly calculated move. But April 11 is a date of significance for Anant Mahadevan, given that it coincides with the 197th birth anniversary of social activist Jyotirao Govindrao Phule, on whom his film, Phule, is based.

Mahadevan acknowledges that releasing the movie merely a day after mammoth productions like Prabhas’s The Raja Saab, Yash’s Toxic, and Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB hit the theatres may seem daunting for a filmmaker, but he is certain that the Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa-starrer will catch the attention of the audience he intends to target. “April 11 is a milestone; a date to celebrate. It is relevant for us to release the film on that day, regardless of which other film is also released. Our date is finalised. In March, we will begin promoting Phule, and ensure that people belonging to each corner of India know what the film is about. I have shot at actual locations, like at a wada [fortress] in Bhor, Kolhapur, and Satara. I did not shoot on a set because my producers, Ritesh and Anuya Kudecha, insisted that the film be made as authentically as possible,” says Mahadevan.



Pratik Gandhi (L) with Anant Mahadevan (R)

Celebrating the socialists, Phule, and his wife Savitribai (played by Patralekhaa) for their innumerable contributions to society, Mahadevan calls the former the “Abraham Lincoln of India.” “When Jyotirao learnt that Lincoln abolished slavery in America, he was deeply inspired. He was fighting a battle on two fronts—against the British, and [against society]. The fight was to dispel practices like gender and caste discrimination and promote the education of the girl child. Today if women have an opinion, are educated, and are taken seriously, [it is because of them]. Savitribai and Fatima Sheikh [Indian educator] were the first female teachers in India.”

Ask him if he considered casting Rajkummar Rao as the film’s leading man to have the husband-and-wife duo Rao and Patralekhaa reprise the relationship on screen, and he responds in the negative. “Pratik is an effortless actor,” he backs his leading man. “He is a chameleon, and we can all just marvel at him. He works hard on each role, but that effort isn’t made obvious on the screen, and that is what acting is all about. Of course, Rajkummar is very accomplished, and I could have approached him via Patralekhaa, but when I saw Pratik and Patralekhaa together, I felt the real characters had come alive.”