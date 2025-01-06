Breaking News
Mumbai: Man injured in firing near P D'Mello Road, assailant flees away with valuables
Crackdown on illegal immigrants: Mumbai police catch a lucky break after arresting a coconut vendor
Baba Siddique murder: 4500-page charge sheet rules out SRA angle, says Salman Khan was main target
No screening for HMPV at Indian airports yet
Mumbai: Two minors detained for attacking schoolmates with knife after fight
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Phule director Anant Mahadevan undeterred about Box Office clash with Prabhas Yash Akshay Kumar

Phule director Anant Mahadevan undeterred about Box Office clash with Prabhas, Yash, Akshay Kumar

Updated on: 07 January,2025 07:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Top

With April 11 marking the 197th birth anniversary of social activist Jyotirao Govindrao Phule, on whom his film Phule is based, filmmaker Anant Mahadevan says he’s undeterred about locking horns with mammoth projects fronted by Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Yash

Phule director Anant Mahadevan undeterred about Box Office clash with Prabhas, Yash, Akshay Kumar

Pratik Gandhi with Patralekhaa in a still from Phule

Listen to this article
Phule director Anant Mahadevan undeterred about Box Office clash with Prabhas, Yash, Akshay Kumar
x
00:00

At a time when the volume of content being churned out by the film industry often leads to a tussle for screens across India, releasing a small-budget offering alongside three big-budget productions may seem like a poorly calculated move. But April 11 is a date of significance for Anant Mahadevan, given that it coincides with the 197th birth anniversary of social activist Jyotirao Govindrao Phule, on whom his film, Phule, is based.


Mahadevan acknowledges that releasing the movie merely a day after mammoth productions like Prabhas’s The Raja Saab, Yash’s Toxic, and Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB hit the theatres may seem daunting for a filmmaker, but he is certain that the Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa-starrer will catch the attention of the audience he intends to target. “April 11 is a milestone; a date to celebrate. It is relevant for us to release the film on that day, regardless of which other film is also released. Our date is finalised. In March, we will begin promoting Phule, and ensure that people belonging to each corner of India know what the film is about. I have shot at actual locations, like at a wada [fortress] in Bhor, Kolhapur, and Satara. I did not shoot on a set because my producers, Ritesh and Anuya Kudecha, insisted that the film be made as authentically as possible,” says Mahadevan.


Pratik Gandhi (L) with Anant Mahadevan (R)
Pratik Gandhi (L) with Anant Mahadevan (R)


Celebrating the socialists, Phule, and his wife Savitribai (played by Patralekhaa) for their innumerable contributions to society, Mahadevan calls the former the “Abraham Lincoln of India.” “When Jyotirao learnt that Lincoln abolished slavery in America, he was deeply inspired. He was fighting a battle on two fronts—against the British, and [against society]. The fight was to dispel practices like gender and caste discrimination and promote the education of the girl child. Today if women have an opinion, are educated, and are taken seriously, [it is because of them]. Savitribai and Fatima Sheikh [Indian educator] were the first female teachers in India.”

Ask him if he considered casting Rajkummar Rao as the film’s leading man to have the husband-and-wife duo Rao and Patralekhaa reprise the relationship on screen, and he responds in the negative. “Pratik is an effortless actor,” he backs his leading man. “He is a chameleon, and we can all just marvel at him. He works hard on each role, but that effort isn’t made obvious on the screen, and that is what acting is all about. Of course, Rajkummar is very accomplished, and I could have approached him via Patralekhaa, but when I saw Pratik and Patralekhaa together, I felt the real characters had come alive.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Phule anant mahadevan Pratik Gandhi patralekha Entertainment News bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK