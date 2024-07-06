Breaking News
Updated on: 06 July,2024 12:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Deepika Padukone is enjoying the blissful days of her pregnancy to the fullest. The actress, who is expecting her first child with husband Ranveer Singh, dressed up in a purple saree and stepped out on Friday night to attend Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's sangeet. 


Sharing photos of herself posing with the baby bump, Deepika wrote, "Just…coz its a Friday night & 👼🏼 wants to party!!! @ranveersingh." The photos showed her in a purple saree, flaunting her big baby bump. She wore golden jewellery and tied her hair in a sleek bun.


Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's sangeet was expectedly a star-studded one, with the who's who of B-Town turning up for the gala evening. From Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan, Bollywood A-listers turned up in fashionable ethnic formals for the evening.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who married in the year 2018, announced their pregnancy in March this year. The baby is due in September. 

In the mean time, Deepika is soaking up the success of her latest movie, Kalki 2898 AD. Recently, Ranveer accompanied her for a screening and was all praises for his wife. 

Deepika and Ranveer were spotted outside a movie theatre around 3am, after which the actor took to his Instagram stories and shared his review. Ranveer wrote, “Kalki 2898 - a grand cinematic spectacle! That's what big-screen cinema is all about! An unprecedented level of finesse in technical execution. The very best Indian cinema. Congrats to Nagi Sir & team! Rebel Star rocks! Ulaganayagan is forever supreme! And if you are a die-hard Amitabh Bachchan fan like me..you just can't miss this! As for my baby @deepikapadukone You elevate every moment with your grace & dignity. Such poignancy such poetry, such power. You are beyond compare. I love you."

On the acting front, Ranveer will headline Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3', which will arrive in 2025. 

deepika padukone ranveer singh Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Anant Ambani Entertainment News bollywood events

