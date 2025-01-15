Breaking News
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas's daughter Malti Marie gets adorable birthday wish from grandmother, check out

Updated on: 15 January,2025 06:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Top

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's daughter Malti Marie celebrated her third birthday on January 15. The little one received an adorable social media wish from her nani Madhu Chopra

Priyanka Chopra with her mother and daughter

Actor Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra, has shared a heartwarming post for her granddaughter Malti Marie on the occasion of her third birthday. Malti, the daughter of Priyanka and Nick Jonas turned three on January 15 and her 'nani' (maternal grandmother) marked the occasion with a touching post on social media.


Dr Madhu Chopra shares birthday post for granddaughter


To celebrate the day, Madhu posted a delightful reel filled with heartwarming photos and videos of the young one with her parents, Priyanka and Nick, and herself.


Alongside the reel, Madhu wrote, "Happy birthday to the light of our lives, Malti Marie May your birthday be as magical as you are!"

 
 
 
 
 
Fans were quick to leave adorable comments on the post. One fan wrote, "Happy Birthday MM Congratulations to the sweetest, cutest and most beautiful toddler."

Another wrote, "Happy birthday little angel."

About Malti Marie

Malti Marie was born through surrogacy to Priyanka and Nick Jonas on January 15, 2022. Since her birth, Priyanka has often shared glimpses of her motherhood journey, balancing her career with her new role as a mother. 

A week ago, Priyanka dropped pictures and videos that captured the start of her New Year. The actress celebrated the New Year at Turks and Caicos with her husband Nick Jonas and their little one Malti Marie. In the post shared by Priyanka, the actress also shared a video of the little one singing. 

In one of the videos from the post, Priyanka Chopra can be seen recording Malti Marie singing. the little can be seen watching the film 'Moana' on television and singing along to a song from the film. When she stops in between, Priyanka prompts her to continue singing. 

 
 
 
 
 
Priyanka Chopra's work front

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is currently working on the second season of 'Citadel' and has recently completed shooting for 'The Bluff'.

Additionally, she is reportedly involved in a holiday special film with her husband, Nick Jonas, and his brothers. 

