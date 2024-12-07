Legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor is remembered for his invaluable contribution to Indian cinema. 14th December of this year marks the 100th anniversary of the filmmaker

Raj Kapoor, the legendary filmmaker, is regarded as one of the greatest and most influential personalities in the history of Indian cinema, delivered cinematic masterpieces throughout his illustrious career. These films were adorned with evergreen songs that continue to bridge generations. The songs in his films are true cinematic and melodic masterpieces that resonate with audiences even years later. On Raj Kapoor's birth centenary, we take a nostalgic journey through the timeless songs of this legendary filmmaker.

Raj Kapoor's evergreen films feature the most iconic songs

Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan is a Raj Kapoor classic from the iconic film Mera Naam Joker. Sung by Mukesh, this song embodies the essence of life’s complexities and internal struggles. Decades later, it remains the perfect anthem of resilience, inspiring generations to persevere through life’s challenges.

Dost Dost Na Raha from the evergreen film Sangam captures the bittersweet essence of friendship. Sung by Mukesh, this heartfelt track resonates deeply even today, proving its timeless appeal.

Pyar Hua Iqrar Hua sees Raj Kapoor striking an eternal chord with audiences through this romantic song from Shree 420. Sung by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar and Manna Dey, and composed by Shankar-Jaikishan, this iconic track reflects the innocence and complexity of love.

Ek Din Bik Jayega Mati Ke Mol from the film Dharam Karam is a soulful and reflective song. Sung by Mukesh and Sushma Shrestha, it reminds listeners to cherish each moment and embrace the fleeting nature of life.

Jahaan Main Jaati Hoon from the classic film Chori Chori is one of Raj Kapoor’s most playfully romantic songs. Sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Manna Dey, it beautifully captures the essence of youthful love and remains a favorite on romantic playlists even today.

Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe Ho Nisaar from Raj Kapoor's 1959 film Anari carries an important message about loving everyone and enjoying the little joys of life. The song, voiced by Mukesh, focuses on living life happily by appreciating small moments and making an effort to bring happiness to others through kind gestures. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor, the grandson of the legendary filmmaker, mentioned that this was the first song he introduced to his daughter, Raha. The actor shared this in a candid conversation at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.