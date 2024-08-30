Actors changing their name for screen is nothing new. Rajkummar Rao had also changed his surname after his debut film. He also took to social media explaining the reason behind the same

Rajkummar Rao is one of the most well-known actors of Indian cinema. Having worked primarily worked in Hindi cinema, the actor has now carved a name for himself with his talent and dedication towards his craft. While he is known as Rajkummar Rao, did you know that he had changed his surname back in 2013. This is nothing new among actors, as many adapt screennames once they join the movie business. While some change their name for ease of remembering while some change due to astrological reasons. However, Rao had explained the reason behind him changing his surname back in 2013.

Rajkummar Rao on changing his surname:

On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, we revisit the time he tweeted about his change in surname. Back in 2013, which was three years after the release of his debut film 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha', he actor took to the social media platform to share an update in his name.

"Guys I have changed my name to Rajkummar Rao. Yadav/Rao is the same surname in Haryana my birthplace & I would like my surname to be Rao.

Rajkummar Rao made his acting debut in 2010 with the film 'Love, Sex Aur Dhokha' directed by Dibakar Banerjee.

14 years of Rajkummar Rao:

The actor has completed 14 years in the film industry successfully. His 14th year has been nothing short of incredible. The actor has had three releases so far in 2024 with all of them being loved by the audience. He was seen in the film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The sports-romantic drama had audiences shower the on screen couple with love and root for their love story. He was later seen in the film 'Srikanth' based on the life of Srikanth Bolla, who was the first visually impaired student at MIT. His story of resilience and grit won over the hearts of many people and went on to become an inspirational story.

In August, Rajkummar Rao returned as Vicky for the sequel of Stree. He along with Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi hit it out of the park with the horror-comedy. The film is currently breaking all box office records.