Speculation has begun around Aamir Khan's new projects. The actor-producer is said to be discussing a possible collaboration with Vikram and Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj

Aamir Khan and Rajinikanth

Even as Aamir Khan is readying his next, Sitaare Zameen Par, for a Christmas release, speculation has begun around his new projects. The actor-producer is said to be discussing a possible collaboration with Vikram and Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Sources claim the two have met to discuss a film, and also the possibility of a cameo in the filmmaker’s next. “Aamir and Lokesh have high regard for each other and are yet to finalise how they can work together,” said an informer. Lokesh is currently working on Coolie, which marks south superstar Rajinikanth’s 171st offering. Our source shares that the filmmaker has bounced the cameo idea to Aamir. And if all goes well, Coolie could see the Bollywood superstar sharing screen space with Rajini nearly three decades after their crime drama, Aatank Hi Aatank (1995). Coolie, which also features Sathyaraj and Shruti Haasan in pivotal roles, is slated to arrive in cinemas next year.

Injury no bar

Salman Khan showed no signs of pain when he stepped out to bat for the cause of eco-friendly celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi. While activist Amruta Fadnavis thanked him for fulfilling his commitment and attending the event despite the pain, it was only when videos went viral online that the superstar’s fans got worried. Seeing Salman pressing his ribs and struggling to get up from his seat, one user commented, “Nothing is more important than health. Take care, Salman sir.” Another wrote, “It is time Salman Khan took his rib injury seriously. My prayers are for his early recovery.” Earlier this week, the actor began filming the second spell of his next, Sikandar, with director AR Murugados.

Much ado over promotions

The makers of IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack recently had a round-table discussion with the cast. Veteran actors Pankaj Kapur and Naseeruddin Shah, who play key roles in the thriller web series, also shared their views on the paradigm shift in promotional campaigns. Stating that they promoted the projects till the time they were supposed to, Pankaj wondered why that can’t happen while the project is under production. “The kind of involvement that there is when you are doing the project is of a different level. Now, it’s more like a distant memory, and we are trying to dig in our minds.” Naseer, who is known to mince no words, maintained that promotions make no difference. “The audience smells out what they want to watch,” he said, adding, “Our saying that we work hard, we made it with love; it doesn’t make a difference to them. You worked hard, why are you self-praising?”

Raj, a stree too

Rajkummar Rao recently shared a picture of himself in a female avatar on social media. Alongside, he wrote that the look is from one of his favourite scenes which didn’t make in the final cut of Stree 2. While he didn’t reveal any details, it is now learnt that the sequence would show Vicky (Raj’s character) trying to trap the evil Sarkata. An insider explained that since the villain attacked only women, Vicky thinks of this risky move. Like songs and scenes have been added after a film’s release, it remains to be seen if the makers add Raj’s ‘Stree’ scene to the new cut in the coming days.

Mind the rules

Talk in the trade is that the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) has sent a legal notice to the makers of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. Reason? They defied the eight-week rule and facilitated the streaming of the Hindi version of director Shankar’s vigilante thriller on OTT. “Indian 2 opened in Hindi on July 12, so it should have released on OTT on September 6. But it has been streaming on Netflix since August 9,” said a source. He added that the MAI is looking to set an example so it doesn’t embolden others to violate the agreement terms. According to the agreement, producers breaking the rules will not get a release in PVR-INOX and Cinepolis chains.

From London to Punjab next

Currently in the UK for the shoot of Son of Sardaar 2 (SOS2), Ajay Devgn won’t have much time off after wrapping the schedule. Within days of his return to Mumbai, the actor will head to Punjab for another sequel, De De Pyaar De 2 (DDPD2). The production team is planning a 50-day shoot in some of the most beautiful locations in the north Indian state. While details are being kept under wraps, sources tell us that Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan will leave for Punjab in early September and begin shooting first. Ajay will join them a few days later. After their good versus evil battle in Shaitaan earlier this year, this time Maddy plays father to Rakul, who reprises the role of Ajay’s girlfriend.

Being Rajasthani

Priya Thakur immersed herself in Udaipur’s local culture to play the titular role in the new television show, Vasudha. She said, “As an actor, it’s essential to fully embody the character, both in appearance and language. I knew that mastering the dialect that reflects her roots was crucial to bring Vasudha to life authentically.” The actor, who interacted with locals to perfect the nuances for her part, added, “This deep cultural immersion has enriched my portrayal of the character.”