90s Bollywood actress Sangeeta Bijlani recently appeared on Indian Idol 15 as a chief guest. Back in the 90s, Sangeeta and Salman were the IT couple of the industry and were all set to get married also. However, their relationship did not work out with rumours of cheating floating around. Despite their past, the two continue to be friends. However, recently the actress spoke about an ex-boyfriend whom she described as controlling.

On Indian Idol 15, a contestant asked Sangeeta Bijlani if she would like to change anything in her career. Responding to this, the actress reflected on an ex-boyfriend whom she did not name. Bijlani said, "Jo the na humare ex (it would be my ex), I was very constricted. Matlab kapde yeh nahi pehanna, itne short nahi hone chahiye. Itna long hona chahiye, voh gale main... (I was told not to wear short clothes; the neck shouldn't be deep."

She added, "I could not wear this kind of dress. Initially, I did but then I was not allowed to. So I was shy then; abhi main aisi nahi hoon. Abhi poori gundi hoon. I’m not afraid now; I was reserved then."

Before speaking about her ex, she made a gesture that is very well associated with Salman Khan. This has led to fans wondering if she was talking about the 'Dabangg' star.

Sangeeta on her wedding cards with Salman Khan

During the same episode, a contestant is seen asking Sangeeta about the rumours of hers and Salman’s wedding cards being printed. Judge Vishal Dadlani who seemed shocked by the question further asks Sangeeta to reveal the story. She says, “Jhoot toh nahi tha (It wasn’t a lie).” The clip ends there.

Sangeeta Bijlani and Salman Khan’s relationship

Sangeeta and Salman reportedly began dating in 1986, sharing a serious relationship that lasted eight years. Their bond was so strong that they even made plans to marry, with wedding invitations reportedly printed.

However, their love story took an unexpected turn when the wedding was called off just a month before the big day.

In an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Salman’s ex-girlfriend Somy Ali revealed: “The wedding cards were printed, but Sangeeta caught Salman red-handed in my apartment. What Salman did to Sangeeta, the same happened to me. This is called karma; when I grew up a little, I understood it.”

In November 1996, Bijlani married cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin in Mumbai. The marriage ended in a divorce in 2010.