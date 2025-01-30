Breaking News
Sanya Malhotra's Mrs missing credit row: Director Arati Kadav calls it 'unintentional mistake' I Exclusive

Updated on: 30 January,2025 09:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

The trailer of Mrs landed in controversy after the credit slate did not mention the name of technicians apart from director Arati Kadav, roducers Harman Baweja and Jio Studios, and streamer Zee5

L-Sanya Malhotra; R- Arati Kadav

For every word of praise that the trailer of Sanya Malhotra-led feminist drama, Mrs, received since it dropped online five days ago, it also left people puzzled. After all, the end credit slate of the trailer features no technician involved in the film's making except director Arati Kadav, producers Harman Baweja and Jio Studios, and streamer Zee5.


The slate also lacked the credit to filmmaker Jeo Baby's The Great Indian Kitchen (2021), of which Mrs is the official adaptation.


Naturally, it resulted into criticism online. Earlier in the day, a new trailer, including the credits for the crew and the original award-winning Malayalam film, was posted on the Zee5 instagram page. The post had Kadav, Baweja Studios and Jio Studios as collaborators.


In an interview with mid-day, Kadav addressed the absence of credits of the film's Heads of Departments (HoDs). "It was an unintentional mistake and it has immediately been rectified, I think so. Now, the new trailer and henceforth, all the crew will be credited because I definitely share a very loving and collaborative relationship with my crew. And it's a good thing that you pointed this out because now it will be fixed for everybody else. This is a Mrs mission," she said.

sanya malhotra Mrs Arati Kadav Entertainment News bollywood

