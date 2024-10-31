Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan was previously in a relationship with actor Kartik Aaryan. They also starred in the film ‘Love Aaj Kal’ directed by Imtiaz Ali

Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Pratap Bajwa Pic/Instagram

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who frequently visits Kedarnath for a spiritual trip, embarked on one ahead of the festive season. However, she was accompanied by a mystery man, who netizens think is her rumoured boyfriend. A little bit of digging revealed that the person in question is Arjun Pratap Bajwa, the son of veteran politician, Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa, who is the Vice President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Punjab.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Pratap Bajwa (@bajwaarjun)

Sara Ali Khan rumoured to be dating Arjun Pratap Bajwa

A Reddit user shared a clip that shows Arjun and Sara together in Kedarnath. Both have also shared pictures and videos from their spiritual trip. Kedarnath Temple, one of the twelve jyotirlinga of Shiva is located on the Garhwal Himalayan range near the Mandakini river, in Uttarakhand. Due to extreme weather conditions, the temple is open to the general public only between April and November.

Arjun is a model by profession and is venturing into showbiz despite his family’s political background. He also assisted Prabhudeva during ‘Singh Is Bliing’ and is friends with several Bollywood personalities.

Sara Ali Khan was previously in a relationship with Kartik Aaryan. They also starred in the film ‘Love Aaj Kal’.

Sara Ali Khan’s work front

Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana are all set to share screen space for the first time in the upcoming action-comedy. The film will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. They are uniting once again for their third theatrical collaboration. The film, yet to be named, will be directed by Aakash Kaushik.

Sara also has Anurag Basu's upcoming film 'Metro In Dino' with Aditya Roy Kapur. A film that draws its title from the popular song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based in contemporary times. The anthology film also features Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles. Sharing more details about the film, Basu, in a press note shared by the film's team, had earlier said, "The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them."