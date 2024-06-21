Did you know Sara Ali Khan is related to Dilip Kumar? Actress had no idea either!

Sara's maternal grandmother Rukhsana Sultana was the sister of Begum Para, who was married to Nasir Khan, brother of Dilip Kumar.

Sara Ali Khan

A little research on Sara Ali Khan, and the first thing that pops up is her mammoth family tree where on one hand her Badi Amma and veteran star Sharmila Tagore is related to Rabindranath Tagore, while her grandfather was a nawab with royal lineage. However, she had no idea that she was also related to the late superstar Dilip Kumar.

On the latest episode of Mid-day’s Sit With Hitlist Sara shed light on her maternal grandmother Rukhsana Sultana, a socialite and an eminent personality in Delhi, who was slightly controversial during the Emergency era. When asked if she had any stories to tell, Sara revealed, “My grandmother passed away when I was 9 months old. So, I know nothing but just tremendous loss. I just know that she always had red lipstick on and she had these lovely sunglasses. She used to do yoga and she was a healthy person. She loved Paris she loved history and she loved culture, which just makes me feel a lot of FOMO (fear of missing out) because I think I would have really enjoyed and appreciated growing up with somebody like that. Also would have given my mom a lot more support because she's done it all alone.”

Rukhsana Sultana was the sister of Begum Para, who was married to Nasir Khan, brother of Dilip Kumar. Sara interrupts to ask, “Am I Dilip Kumar’s relative? I'm the relative of Dilip Kumar. I love it. I'm going to tell people today. I'm going to walk around telling everyone, hey, you know what, I'm related to Dilip Kumar.”

In the same episode, she spoke about watching her mother Amrita Singh’s movies with her favourite being ‘Betaab’ and ‘Aaina’. She elaborates, “‘2 States’ is a film that she did more recently. Even though now becoming an actor, I realize that it's not always easy to play yourself, but that's actually her in real life. She tells me not to keep saying this. But I feel Arjun Kapoor's pain in the film. I can just imagine how she would react. These like politically incorrect things and, yeah, that's mom.”