Sharmila Tagore

Sharmila Tagore plans to write her biography in 2025: 'I have to find the discipline'

With her body of work and years of experience, legendary actor Sharmila Tagore has many stories to tell. While her daughter, Soha Ali Khan, has penned The Perils of Being Moderately Famous and co-written a series of children’s books with actor-husband Kunal Kemmu, Tagore has never had a biography to her name. Interestingly, Soha has often expressed a desire to write her mother’s biography.

When asked, Tagore reveals that she has often thought about writing it, but lacks the discipline. “It is not just about thinking; it is putting pen to paper and writing it,” she says, adding that she needs to find time to focus on it. “I am doing so many things besides shooting [the few] films. So, I have to find the discipline to sit at my desk and write every day. Right now, it’s all in my head, not on paper. Next year, I have 100 per cent intention to write.”

Her extensive filmography of about 100 films, two National Awards, her connection to poet Rabindranath Tagore’s family, her marriage to the late Nawab of Pataudi Mansoor Ali Khan, her children—Saif Ali Khan, Soha, Saba Ali Khan—and grandchildren are bound to make for an engrossing book.

When asked if she has any regrets in life, Tagore admits she always wanted to do more comedy films. “I was not happy with my performance in Chupke Chupke [1975]. It had too many mannerisms, but now I feel at ease. Dharmendra should have won the Best Actor award for Chupke Chupke, but [at that time] they didn’t consider comedy as ‘good acting’ or worth receiving an award. I was amazed that [he didn’t win]. Dharmendra was good, but I didn’t have his comic timing. Not that my role demanded it, but I would have loved to have done a nice comedy,” says Tagore.