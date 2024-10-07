Adnan Sami was born in London, England on 15 August 1971. His father was a Pakistani Pashtun with roots in Afghanistan while his mother was an Indian from Jammu

Adnan Sami and his mother Pic/Instagram, AFP

Listen to this article Adnan Sami's mother Begum Naureen passes away: 'We are overtaken by profound grief' x 00:00

Popular singer Adnan Sami took to Instagram and announced the demise of his mother Begum Naureen Sami Khan. He shared an image of her and stated that she was an incredible lady who will be missed immensely. Adnan also urged his fans and followers to say a prayer for her departed soul.

Adnan Sami mourns mother’s death

Adnan Sami wrote on Instagram, “It’s with the greatest sadness & infinite sorrow that I announce the demise of our beloved Mother Begum Naureen Sami Khan…

We are overtaken by profound grief. She was an incredible lady who shared love & joy with everyone she touched. We will miss her immensely. Kindly say a prayer for her departed soul.”

Actress Mini Mathur commented, “I am so so sorry for your loss dear Adnan, Roya & Medina. Wishing strength to the family.”

Adnan Sami applied for Indian citizenship in 2015

Adnan Sami was born in London, England on 15 August 1971. His father was a Pakistani Pashtun with roots in Afghanistan while his mother was an Indian from Jammu. On 29 January 2010, Sami tied the knot with Roya Sami Khan. She is an Afghan-origin German girl, the daughter of a retired diplomat and army general. Medina Sami Khan is Adnan and Roya's first child. The singer is also a recipient of the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award. He was conferred with the award in a ceremony held in New Delhi in 2021. In 2015, after his Pakistani passport expired, Sami applied for Indian citizenship. He was granted Indian citizenship in January 2016.

Adnan Sami’s work front

Adnan Sami is all set to come up with his biography. In a brief conversation with ANI, the 'Tera Chehra' hitmaker opened up about what the audience can expect from his book. He shared that the autobiography will be a "no-holds-barred account", in which he will unwrap all of his life's details.

"(Audience will get to know) the truth...the brutal truth. It's a no-holds-barred biography. People have been wondering about a lot of things about me and my life that have not been addressed...so with this biography, I will be addressing everything," Adnan said.