Rajkummar Rao

Casting for Kabir Singh wasn't easy. The controversial movie brought to light issues of misogyny and domestic violence. Shahid Kapoor was eventually cast, and even though the character was tough to play, Shahid mentioned that he enjoyed the challenge of portraying an 'unlikeable guy.'

The film faced criticism for issues like domestic violence and misogyny, and certain scenes, like the one where Kabir slaps Preeti (played by Kiara Advani), sparked mixed reactions from the audience.

'Stree 2' actor Rajkummar Rao on playing a Kabir Singh-like role in a movie

Rajkummar Rao recently shared that he could never do something like that. During an interview on HT City, when asked what is one thing he would never do in a film, Rajkummar revealed, “Actually, it would be very hard for me to slap a girl in a scene. I wouldn't be able to do it.” When prompted to share if he would have done Kabir Singh, the actor replied, “Yeah, maybe I would have had a lot of discussions with my director about this scene. Unless it’s like something which you cannot CANNOT live without, you know your character just cannot live without, it’s like breathing that has to be there… I would get into a big debate with my director.”

As Rajkummar Rao prepares for the release of his much-awaited film 'Stree 2', the actor shared a special picture with the most "khubsoorat Stree," his wife, actress Patralekhaa.

Taking to his Instagram account on Monday, RajKummar posted a picture of the couple standing together in what appeared to be a metro in a foreign city.

Both were dressed casually, showcasing their cool and relaxed style, with RajKummar adding a sweet touch by gazing lovingly at his wife. The actor tagged his wife and added a caption that read, "With my most favourite and most khubsoorat [beautiful] #Stree."

The film will see Shraddha and RajKummar reprising their roles with Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee.The film promises a return to the spooky yet hilarious world where the legendary Stree continues to terrify men.

Tamannaah Bhatia is also making a cameo with a dance number in the movie. Sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and composed by the dynamic duo Sachin-Jigar, the song titled, 'Aaj Ki Raat' is choreographed by Vijay Ganguly.

(With inputs from ANI)