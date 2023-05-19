Sunny Leone jumps into the pool to beat the heat, lands up in 'epic fail'; watch!

Sunny Leone shares the funny video of herself while trying to do perfect jumping in the pool. Check out!

Sunny Leone jumps into the pool to beat the heat

Sunny Leone is an established personality in the entertainment industry, particularly in Bollywood, where she made her debut in 2012 with 'Jism 2.' She had previously worked in the American adult film industry before transitioning to the Hindi film industry. Sunny is also an active social media user who regularly interacts with her fans and provides snippets of her life. Her latest video showcasing her pool time has become incredibly popular and is currently spreading rapidly online.

On Friday, Jism 2 actress took to to her Instagram and delighted her fans by sharing a video from her pool session with the caption, "Epic pool fails (face with tearjoy emoji) But def a good way to #BeatTheHeat (hot face emoji) #SunnyLeone #oops #failvideo #funny #funnyvideos #beattheheat".

In the video, it is visible that she tries to hop onto a pool float in a humorous manner. The unsuccessful effort of Sunny to mount on the float generates a delightful and amusing spectacle.

Previously, the actress spoke about the negative feedback she faced from India following her venture into the adult entertainment industry.

Speaking to Galatta Plus, the actress shared, "In the beginning of my career, I received so much hate mail and death threats and all sorts of crazy things when I first came into the adult entertainment industry that I said there is no way I will ever go to India as Sunny Leone because they are so angry at me."

She further revealed how the people's reaction was when she came to India and entered showbiz. "I was so wrong. I was judging. When I came here, the majority—let’s say 90 percent—were not judging me. They were in support, and that 10 percent didn’t matter," she said.

At present, the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival has kicked off, and Sunny Leone is excited about the premiere of her forthcoming film 'Kennedy.' It is an action-packed crime drama directed by Anurag Kashyap, and it will be presented as part of the Midnight Screenings category in the Cannes Film Festival 2023.

Meanwhile on the work front, Sunny Leone has multiple projects which includes 'Kennedy' (Hindi film), 'Rangeela' (Malayalam Debut film), 'Veeramadevi' (Tamil film). Furthermore, she is also collaborated with Arjun Bijlani to co-host the reality dating show 'Splitsvilla X4.'

